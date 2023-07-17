Iowa judge temporarily halts 6-week abortion law

DES MOINES, Iowa — (DES MOINES, Iowa) -- Polk County District Court Judge Joseph Seidlin on Monday temporarily blocked Iowa's six-week abortion ban bill that ceased nearly all abortions in the state for 72 hours. The legislation was signed on Friday by Gov. Kim Reynolds after state lawmakers held a special session Tuesday with the "sole purpose" of passing the legislation.

With the block in place, abortion in the state is once again legal up to 22 weeks, while the challenge brought by Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, the Emma Goldman clinic and Planned Parenthood Medical Director Dr. Sarah Traxler moves through the state's court system.

“The court will grant the temporary injunction requested here. In doing so, it recognizes that there are good, honorable and intelligent people - morally, politically and legally - on both sides of this upsetting societal and constitutional dilemma,” Judge Seidlin’s conclusion read, granting the injunction on the grounds that it must uphold the Iowa Supreme Court's decision to block a previous abortion ban enacted in 2018.

The previous abortion ban, signed into law by Reynolds in 2018, also prevented abortion after six weeks. However, the law was permanently struck down by a district court in January 2019, which ruled that the law violated the Iowa constitution, and that there was no state interest in banning abortions so early in pregnancy.

“Today’s ruling means Iowans will once again have access to safe and legal abortion, and control over their bodily autonomy as this harmful law makes its way through the courts,” Ruth Richardson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States said on a call with press.

Gov. Reynolds responded to the court's decision on Monday, vowing to fight it.

“The abortion industry’s attempt to thwart the will of Iowans and the voices of their elected representatives continues today, but I will fight this all the way to the Iowa Supreme Court, where we expect a decision that will finally provide justice for the unborn," she said in a statement.

