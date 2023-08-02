Inter Miami vs. Orlando City: Follow Lionel Messi, Miami in Leagues Cup action

Lionel Messi is back in action.

Messi and Inter Miami will play host to Orlando City SC in their latest Leagues Cup match at DVR PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday night. The match is Miami’s first in the knockout round of the Leagues Cup after it cruised through the group stage — thanks largely to Messi.

Messi scored a game winner in stoppage time against Cruz Azul in his debut with the club last month to kick off the tournament. He then made his first start last week in their second Leagues Cup game against Atlanta United, and he wasted no time whatsoever. Messi scored twice in just 22 minutes in what was a blowout 4-0 win over Atlanta.

Despite having joined Miami less than a month ago, Messi is just two goals shy of becoming the top goalscorer in the Leagues Cup and just a single assist away from leading the tournament there, too.

Orlando City reached the knockout stage after beating the Houston Dynamo on penalty kicks and then beating Santos Laguna. A win on Wednesday would move Miami to the Round of 16, where it would take on either FC Dallas or Mazatlán FC. Their Leagues Cup match is set for Wednesday night, too.

Keep up with all of the Inter Miami-Orlando City action here with Yahoo Sports: