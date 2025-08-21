Inspectors find decomposing bodies behind hidden door at Colorado funeral home

DENVER — (AP) — State inspectors in Colorado found decomposing bodies behind a hidden door in a funeral home operated by a county coroner, who told them he may have given fake ashes to relatives who had sought cremations, authorities disclosed Thursday.

The bodies were discovered Wednesday in a room behind a door hidden by a cardboard display during an inspection of Davis Mortuary in Pueblo, about 110 miles (177 kilometers) south of Denver. Inspectors found a “strong odor of decomposition” after arriving at the business, and Brian Cotter, an owner of the mortuary and the county coroner, had asked them not to enter the room, according to a document from state regulators.

For years, Colorado had some of the weakest rules for funeral homes in the nation, with no routine inspections or qualification requirements for funeral home operators. That has allowed numerous abuses, including a pending case involving nearly 200 decomposing bodies that were found stored at room temperature in a building in Penrose, Colorado, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) from Pueblo.

A sentencing of one of the funeral home's owners in that case for corpse abuse is set for Friday. Owners of another funeral home in Grand Junction, Colorado, were convicted in 2022 of selling body parts and giving clients fake ashes.

In the Pueblo case, Cotter told inspectors that some of the bodies had been awaiting cremation for about 15 years, according to the document from state regulators that explains why the state suspended the mortuary’s registration to operate.

A woman who answered the phone at the mortuary said it had no comment and declined to make Cotter available for an interview.

Cotter did not immediately respond to a message left with the coroner’s office.

Cotter and his brother bought Davis Mortuary in 1989, according to the business’ website. It said the brothers brought with them an “old school” way of operating that they learned from their father, who owned and operated funeral homes in Colorado, Kansas and Nebraska.

In response to the criminal cases involving Colorado's funeral industry, lawmakers last year approved changes intended to tighten oversight, bringing the state in line with most other states. One requires regulators to routinely inspect funeral homes and gives them more enforcement power. Another implements licensing for funeral directors and other workers in the industry. They would need to pass background checks and a national exam while possessing degrees and work experience.

Previously, funeral home directors in Colorado didn’t have to graduate from high school, let alone have a degree.

Brown reported from Billings, Montana.

