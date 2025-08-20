Inmate mistakenly released from New Orleans jail captured in Texas: Sheriff

(NEW ORLEANS) -- An inmate who was mistakenly released from a New Orleans jail has been captured following a nearly monthlong manhunt, authorities announced Wednesday.

Khalil Bryan, 30, was released from the Orleans Justice Center on July 25 due to a "human failure" that led to two deputies being fired, according to the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office.

He was "safely apprehended" in Texas after an anonymous tip led to "critical information on his whereabouts," the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office said.

"We are grateful to the community member who stepped forward through Crimestoppers to provide the information that ultimately led to Mr. Bryan's arrest," Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson said in a statement. "This shows the power of community partnership in keeping our city safe."

Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans said the tip was "immediately processed by our liaisons with the US Marshals Gulf State Violent Offender Task Force and through their network with partnering agencies" and Bryan was arrested Wednesday morning.

Crimestoppers had been offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to his capture.

Bryan will be transported back to New Orleans to face pending charges, the sheriff's office said.

At the time of his mistaken release, Bryan was being held on charges including possession of stolen property, drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer, according to the New Orleans Police Department. He also has an active warrant for aggravated assault with a firearm, domestic abuse, child endangerment and home invasion, it said.

Bryan was erroneously released when he was confused with another inmate with the same last name during the jail's overnight release process and his identity was not properly verified, according to the sheriff's office. The human error was "compounded by inadequate protocol adherence," it said.

Two deputies were subsequently terminated for a "severe breach of duty and process," the sheriff's office said. Five staff members were also suspended "due to procedural failures and negligence" during the identity verification process, it said.

The sheriff's office said it is further implementing changes, including additional training on the release process and a mandatory review of all inmate releases by a supervisor, in response to the incident.

"The people of New Orleans deserve a secure and accountable jail system," Hutson said Wednesday. "While this erroneous release happened due to human failure, we have held those responsible accountable and we have taken responsibility and put safeguards in place."

The Orleans Justice Center is the same jail where 10 inmates escaped in May. One remains on the lam.

