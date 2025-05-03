Hyeseong Kim to make MLB debut with Dodgers after signing 3-year, $12.5 million contract: Reports

The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly adding one of their top offseason signings, calling infielder Hyeseong Kim up from Triple-A Oklahoma City for Saturday's matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

Kim, 26, signed a three-year, $12.5 million contract with the Dodgers after playing the past eight seasons in the KBO with the Kiwoom Heroes. During his KBO career, Kim hit .304/.364/.403 with 39 doubles, 37 home runs, 386 RBI and 211 stolen bases in 953 games.

In 28 games at Triple-A, the left-handed Kim batted .252 with a .798 OPS, eight doubles, five homers, 19 RBI and 13 steals over 131 plate appearances. He also struck out 32 times, continuing a concern that the Dodgers had when they assigned him to the minors at the end of spring training.

Hyeseong Kim went deep for AAA OKC yesterday for the 5th time this season. Kim is also 2nd in the PCL in stolen bases at 13 to show how dynamic his skill set is.



This pitch was up and in, and it's always great to see him get to that pitch.



Kim has an ISO (Power Index) of .234,… pic.twitter.com/YZAaDpbwV0 — Dodgers Daily (@dodger_daily) May 1, 2025

During Cactus League play, Kim compiled a .207/.303/.310 slash average with 11 strikeouts in 29 at-bats.

Since joining the Dodgers, the team has worked on overhauling Kim's swing to help him adjust to the higher velocities from major league pitching. The big change was reducing his high leg kick and adapting his timing mechanisms accordingly.

"The foundations, the actual swing mechanics needed to improve," Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes told reporters, via the Los Angeles Times.

The Dodgers have not officially confirmed Kim's call-up, but he's expected to take the spot of Tommy Edman, who has missed the team's past two games with an ankle injury. Edman, who joined the Dodgers last year at the MLB trade deadline, signed a five-year, $74 million deal during the offseason. He's been having one of his best offensive seasons, posting an .818 OPS with eight homers and 24 RBI.

Kim will likely fill in at shortstop and second base for the Dodgers, but he has also played center field in Triple-A. That versatility should provide manager Dave Roberts with multiple opportunities to plug Kim in throughout the lineup, giving him consistent playing time.