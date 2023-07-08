How to watch Wimbledon today: Schedule, free streaming info and more

It's time to return to the gorgeous grass courts at All England Club for the oldest tennis tournament in the world: Wimbledon 2023. Some of the biggest names in tennis will be competing in The Championships this year, including women's world number one and French Open champion Iga Swiatek, and Novak Djokovic, the men's world number one fresh off claiming his 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open. Djokovic will be defending his 2022 Wimbledon title this year, where he's expected to once again collide with Carlos Alcaraz, this time in the finals. Djokovic hasn't lost on Wimbledon's grass court since 2017. If he wins Wimbledon again in 2023, it would give Djokovic eight championships at the All England Club, tying him with Roger Federer.

Four days into the grass court Grand Slam, there have already been some major upsets in the tournament. Coco Gauff, the No. 7 seed, lost to unseeded fellow American Sofia Kenin on Day 1. No. 4 Casper Ruud defeated Laurent Lokoli despite doubts about his abilities on the grass court. Venus Williams suffered an injury during her match against Elina Svitolina, and while Williams was able to finish the match, she did not win against Svitolina.

Here’s how you can catch all the action on the grass court during Wimbledon 2023, and stream Day 6 of the tennis Grand Slam in the US, including channels, schedule, livestream info, how you can watch Wimbledon for free and more.

How to watch Wimbledon in the US:

Date: July 3-16

Location: All England Club, London, UK

TV channel: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Tennis Channel

Streaming: Hulu, Fubo, Sling, ESPN+

When is Wimbledon?

This year’s grand slam at Wimbledon will take place from July 3-July 16.

What channel is Wimbledon on?

Wimbledon coverage will be broadcast across ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC. ESPN coverage will also stream on ESPN+, and the Tennis Channel will be showing even more coverage throughout the tournament. If you don’t have cable, don’t worry. Here are our recommendations for the best ways to watch Wimbledon in 2023:

How to watch Wimbledon for free:

This year, the BBC will once again cover the entire tournament across BBC One, BBC Two and the Red Button for UK audiences. All of the BBC's free Wimbledon coverage will stream live on BBC iPlayer. Tuning in from the US but want to watch the grand Slam for free like the Brits? We've got you covered.

2023 Wimbledon schedule:

July 8

Third Round: 8 a.m. (ESPN, ESPN+), 1 p.m. (ABC)

July 9

Round of 16: 8 a.m. (ESPN, ESPN+), 1 p.m. (ABC)

July 10

Round of 16: 6 a.m. (ESPN2, ESPN+), 8 a.m. (ESPN, ESPN+)

July 11

Women’s Quarterfinals: 8 a.m. (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+)

July 12

Men’s Quarterfinals: 8 a.m. (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+)

July 13

Women’s Semifinals, Mixed Doubles Final: 8 a.m. (ESPN, ESPN+)

July 14

Men’s Semifinals: 8 a.m. (ESPN, ESPN+)

July 15

Women’s Final, Men’s Doubles Final: 8 a.m. (ESPN, ESPN+)

July 16

Men’s Final, Women’s Doubles Final: 8 a.m. (ESPN, ESPN+)

Every way to stream Wimbledon 2023: