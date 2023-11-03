How to watch UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs Lewis fight card details, start times and more

It's almost time for another UFC Fight Night, and this time, we're headed to Sao Paulo, Brazil. Headlining UFC Sao Paulo is a heavyweight fight between Derrick Lewis and Jailton Almeida. Lewis was recently arrested for reckless driving, but despite his impending court date, he is still able to travel abroad to Sao Paulo. The PPV UFC event will also feature a welterweight match up between Gabriel Bonfim and Nicolas Dalby, another heavyweight bout between Rodrigo Nascimento and Don'tale Mayes and more action padding the UFC Fight Night slate.

If you're looking for ways to watch the Almeida vs Lewis fight, know this: UFC Sao Paulo will air exclusively on PPV (streaming for an extra fee on ESPN+) this Saturday. Don't want to miss out on the UFC action? Here's how to watch this weekend's PPV UFC fight, including start times, Almeida vs Lewis fight card details, how to stream UFC this weekend without paying for PPV, where to watch the prelims and more.

How to watch UFC Fight Night this weekend without cable:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023

Prelims time: 6 p.m. ET

Main card time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Ginasio Do Ibirapuera, Sao Paulo, Brazil

TV: PPV

Streaming:ESPN+

Where to stream UFC Fight Night this weekend

How to watch UFC Sao Paulo without ESPN+ or paying for PPV in the US:

When is the next UFC fight?

UFC returns for another epic showdown this Saturday, Nov. 4 for the pay-per-view Sao Paulo fight.

What time does the UFC fight start?

This Saturday, the Derrick Lewis vs. Jailton Almeida UFC fight kicks off with the prelims at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 9 p.m. ET.

UFC Sao Paulo: Derrick Lewis vs. Jailton Almeida full card plus UFC fight odds (subject to change)

Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 - Ginasio Do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil

Main card (9 p.m. ET, ESPN+)• Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis (+400) vs. Jailton Almeida (-550)• Welterweight: Gabriel Bonfim (-400) vs. Nicolas Dalby (+310)• Heavyweight: Rodrigo Nascimento (-210) vs. Don'tale Mayes (+170)• Middleweight: Caio Borralho (-335) vs. Abus Magomedov (+265)• Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira (-105) vs. Armen Petrosyan (-115)• Lightweight: Ismael Bonfim (-500) vs. Vinc Pichel (+375)

Prelims (6 p.m. ET, ESPN+)• Lightweight: Elves Brener (-135) vs. Esteban Ribovics (+115)• Bantamweight: Victor Hugo (+200) vs. Daniel Marcos (-250)• Welterweight: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (+240) vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov (-300)• Light heavyweight: Vitor Petrino (-250) vs. Modestas Bukauskas (+200)• Women's strawweight: Angela Hill (EV) vs. Denise Gomes (-120)• Featherweight: Lucas Alexander (+170) vs. David Onama (-210)• Women's strawweight: Eduarda Moura vs. Montserrat Conejo Ruiz• Lightweight: Kaue Fernandes vs. Marc Diakiese

