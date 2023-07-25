How to watch UFC 291: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2

Are you ready for UFC Fight 291? This Saturday, one of the best fights in UFC history is getting a rematch. Lightweights Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje return to the ring to face one another in Poirier vs. Gaethje 2. The PPV fight will also feature a co-main event fight: Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira, and more UFC action worth tuning in for. If you’re looking for ways to watch UFC 291, know this: The Poirier vs. Gaethje fight will be available only as a pay-per-view fight through ESPN+, with prelims airing on ABC, ESPN and streaming free on ESPN+ for subscribers.

Don't want to miss out on the action? Here's how to watch this weekend's foreign fight, including start times, Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 fight card details, how to stream the UFC 291 prelims, UFC predictions and more.

How to watch UFC 291 without cable:

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Prelims time: 8 p.m. ET

Main card time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

TV/Streaming:ESPN+

Where to stream UFC 291 this weekend

How to watch UFC 291 without ESPN+ or PPV in the US:

Where to stream the UFC 291 prelims:

When is the next UFC fight?

UFC 291 will take place on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

What time does the UFC fight start?

This Saturday, UFC 291 kicks off with the preliminary bouts at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 10 p.m. ET.

UFC 291 full card plus UFC fight odds (subject to change)

Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)

• Lightweight: Dustin Poirier (-130) vs. Justin Gaethje (+110)

• Light heavyweight: Jan Blachowicz (-120) vs. Alex Pereira (+100)

• Lightweight: Tony Ferguson (+260) vs. Bobby Green (-350)

• Welterweight: Michael Chiesa (+130) vs. Kevin Holland (-160)

• Welterweight: Stephen Thompson (-225) vs. Michel Pereira (+175)

• Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis (-165) vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima (+140)

• Welterweight: Trevin Giles (+240) vs. Gabriel Bonfim (-300)

• Middleweight: Roman Kopylov (-225) vs. Claudio Ribeiro (+185)

• Welterweight: Jake Matthews vs. Miguel Baeza

• Flyweight: CJ Vergara (-175) vs. Vinicius Salvador (+145)

• Welterweight: Matthew Semelsberger (-145) vs. Uroš Medić (+120)

• Women's flyweight: Miranda Maverick (-350) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (+275)

Every way to watch or order PPV fight UFC 291: