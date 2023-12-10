National

How to watch today's Los Angeles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens game on Fox

By Danica Creahan, Yahoo Sports

Cleveland Browns v Los Angeles Rams INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: Cobie Durant #14 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates during a game against the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images) (Ric Tapia/Getty Images)

It's Week 14 in the 2023 NFL season and this Sunday has a jam-packed slate of football games, including the Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens game this afternoon. The Rams vs. Ravens game will air on Fox today at 1 p.m. ET. Ready to tune into the LA vs. Baltimore showdown? Here's how to watch the game this afternoon, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Rams vs. Ravens game:

Date: Sunday, Dec. 10

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Game: Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens

TV Channel: Fox

Streaming: Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, Sling, more

What channel is the Rams at Ravens game on?

Sunday afternoon's Rams vs. Ravens game will air on Fox. So you should be able to just turn on your TV and tune into the game on Fox. If you don't have access to live TV or Fox, here's what we recommend to watch the Rams vs. Ravens game today:

Where to stream the Rams vs. Ravens game?

Best ways to watch the full NFL season in 2023: 

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season: 

