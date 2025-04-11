How to watch 'The Last of Us' Season 2 plus what to remember from Season 1

After two years, The Last of Usis finally back for Season 2. This Sunday, Apr. 13 at 9 p.m., ET we will finally be reunited with Joel and Ellie — though based on the events of the video game sequel this season is adapted from, it may not be a happy reunion. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will both reprise their roles in Season 2, which sees a five year time jump. Kaitlyn Dever is joining the cast as Abby, Isabela Merced will play Dina, and Catherine O'Hara is coming on as Joel's therapist (thankfully, because from the looks of the trailer, he really needs one). Are you ready for TLoU Season 2? Here's everything you need to know, plus a recap of Season 1 since it's been so long, and everything we know about TLoU Season 3.

The Last of Us Season 2 trailer:

When does The Last of Us come back?

The long awaited second season of The Last of Us premieres this Sunday, Apr. 13 at 9 p.m. ET on Max.

Where to watch The Last of Us?

HBO’s dystopian drama will air on HBO and stream on Max.

How to watch The Last of Us without cable:

What is The Last of Us Season 2 about?

The post-apocalyptic series, inspired by the popular video game of the same name, sees Joel and Ellie’s stories pick back up five years after Season 1, while they’re living in Wyoming, in the tight knit community where they found Tommy in Season 1. The second season will be at least partially inspired by the video game’s sequel, and will involve Joel and Ellie clashing over their conflicting pasts.

The Last of Us Season 2 episodes:

There will be just seven episodes in Season 2 of The Last of Us (down from nine in Season 1). The Season 2 finale will air on May 25, 2025.

The Last of Us Season 2 release schedule:

The Last of Us Season 2, Episode 1: Apr. 13, 2025

The Last of Us Season 2, Episode 2: Apr. 20, 2025

The Last of Us Season 2, Episode 3: Apr. 27, 2025

The Last of Us Season 2, Episode 4: May 4, 2025

The Last of Us Season 2, Episode 5: May 11, 2025

The Last of Us Season 2, Episode 6: May 18, 2025

The Last of Us Season 2, Episode 7: May 25, 2025

The Last of Us Season 2 cast:

Pedro Pascal as Joel

Bella Ramsey as Ellie

Gabriel Luna as Tommy

Rutina Wesley as Maria

Kaitlyn Dever as Abby

Isabela Merced as Dina

Young Mazino as Jesse

Ariela Barer as Mel

Tati Gabrielle as Nora

Spencer Lord as Owen

Danny Ramirez as Manny

Jeffrey Wright as Isaac

Catherine O'Hara as Joel's unnamed therapist

What happened in The Last of Us Season 1?

The Last of Us Season 1 takes place 20 years after the Cordyceps brain infection outbreak began, and follows Joel, a hardened smuggler who is tasked with taking a young girl, Ellie, across the country to a group of rebel scientists. Why? Ellie appears to have immunity to the Cordyceps infection. In their trek, the pair grow close and discover that there are scarier things out there than rabid Cordyceps zombies — although those are pretty terrifying, too.

The first season leaves off after Ellie meets with the scientists and agrees to undergo surgery so they take samples and create a cure. Only the doctors fail to explain to Ellie that the procedure will kill her. When Joel learns of Ellie’s intended fate at the hands of the scientists, he goes on a killing rampage and rescues Ellie from the operation table. To assuage her concerns, he lies and says they were unable to create a cure from her and then were ambushed by raiders.

Season 2 of the series will pick up five years in the future and likely deal with the aftermath of Joel’s choices.

Will there be a Last of Us Season 3?

Yes! HBO has officially announced that they will continue to adapt The Last of Us Part II video game in a third season of the series. Now, when that season will come out is an entirely different question…

The Last of Us Season 3 release date:

There is currently no official release date for the third season of The Last of Us, luckily we can bide our time enjoying Season 2 of the series.