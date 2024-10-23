How to watch 'The Golden Bachelorette' tonight: Time, channel, who went home last week and more

Bachelor Nation, get ready, it's time for another episode of The Golden Bachelorette, and this week, Joan Vassos gets to meet her suitors' families. That's right, it's already time for Hometowns! Last week, Joan embarked on 1-on-1 dates with Keith and Mark, but even the thrill of a helicopter and sunset cruise respectively couldn't compete with the chemistry of some of her other connections, and she wound up sending both of them — and Jonathan — home. Now, we're down to just Chock, Guy, Jordan and Pascal, and Joan is heading to their hometowns for what is sure to be some good family fun and at least a little bit of drama.

Are you ready to tune in to Episode 6 of The Golden Bachelorette? Here's what you need to know about The Golden Bachelorette, including how to watch tonight's episode, when to watch, who is left on the very first season and more.

How to watch The Golden Bachelorette without cable:

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 23

Time: 8 p.m.

TV Channel: ABC

Streaming: Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV, Fubo, Sling

Is there a new episode of The Golden Bachelorette tonight?

Where to watch The Golden Bachelorette live

Can you watch The Golden Bachelorette online? Do you need ABC to watch The Golden Bachelorette live? Where is The Golden Bachelorette streaming? Don't worry, we've got you covered. While the decades-old franchise may have been on the air long before people started cutting their cable cords, there are plenty of ways to watch the newest Bachelor spinoff in 2024.

To watch new episodes of The Golden Bachelorette live on Wednesday nights, you'll need access to ABC. You can tune into ABC with the help of a digital antenna (in select areas), or with a live TV streaming subscription such as Hulu's Live TV tier, DirecTV Stream or Fubo. If you don't mind waiting an extra day, you can also stream new episodes of The Golden Bachelorette the morning after they air with Hulu's most basic, ad-supported tier — just stay away from spoilers!

What happened last week on The Golden Bachelorette?

In Episode 5 of The Golden Bachelorette, the men participating in the group date got to go bowling with Joan, though some of them got to enjoy her presence more than others... It became clear to everyone that Joan and Chock's connection was growing stronger. Joan took Keith and Mark on 1-on-1 dates, both of which seemed to expose a lack of chemistry to Joan.

After what seemed to be an especially awkward 1-on-1 date, Joan tearfully (and gently) broke up with Mark in a slightly more private setting than the Rose Ceremony, before sending home Keith and Jonathan.

Who is left on The Golden Bachelorette?

Joan Vassos started her journey with 24 men vying for her heart. Now, she's down to four Golden Bachelorette contestants.

Chock, 60, an insurance executive from Wichita, Kan.

Guy, 66, an ER doctor from Reno, Nev.

Jordan, 61, a sales executive from Chicago, Ill.

Pascal, 69, a salon owner from Chicago, Ill.

Who is The Golden Bachelorette?

Bachelor Nation fell in love with Joan Vassos during Episode 3 of The Golden Bachelor, when she delivered a sweet, simple poem written for Gerry Turner during the contestant's talent show. Unfortunately, after going on a dreamy date with Gerry, Joan had to leave the competition due to a family emergency.

Joan is a widow, a mom of four and a grandmother to one. She works as a school administrator. In her own words, when looking for love she is “very picky about a man being a gentleman... somebody with a big heart, somebody who is generous, and also somebody who’s humble.”

How many Bachelorette couples are still together?

Unfortunately, despite the show's sole purpose being for contestants to find love, not many Bachelor Nation couples have managed to make it long-term. The ones that are still together definitely live in infamy for Bachelor Nation.

As of 2024, only eleven couples who met during The Bachelor or Bachelorette process were still together. And unfortunately, that includes the first couple of The Golden Bachelor — Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist — who divorced earlier this year.

Bachelorette couples that are still together:

Trista and Ryan Sutter (Season 1)

Desiree and Chris Siegfried (Season 9)

JoJo and Jordan Rodgers (Season 12)

Rachel and Bryan Abasolo (Season 13)

Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko (Season 20)

Bachelor couples that are still together:

Jason and Molly Mesnick (Season 13)

Sean and Catherine Lowe (Season 17)

Arie and Lauren Luyendyk (Season 22)

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell (Season 25)

Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson (Season 28)

Every way to watch The Golden Bachelorette on ABC: