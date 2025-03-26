How to watch Seth Rogen's new show, 'The Studio,' plus a full rundown of the star-studded guest list

People love a good workplace comedy (or high stakes drama à la Industry and Succession). With Apple TV+'s newest venture, The Studio, it appears audiences will be getting both. The Studio stars Seth Rogen as the head of an embattled movie studio, where he struggles to hang on to his love of movies while fighting with high-powered execs and temperamental creatives. The new series has been dubbed "a Hilarious Love-Hate Letter to Hollywood" and boasts a ridiculously stacked cast, including Catherine O'Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz and Chase Sui Wonders. Here's what you need to know about streaming The Studio.
When does The Studio come out?
The Studio premieres Wednesday, Mar. 26 on Apple TV+. The first two episodes will become available on the platform on Wednesday, with one episode a week dropping every Wednesday after that through May 21, 2025.
The Studio channel:
Seth Rogen's new show will stream exclusively on Apple TV+.
How to watch The Studio:
What is The Studio about?
The Studio follows Matt Remick (Seth Rogen), the new head of a movie studio struggling with its public image and future. As he juggles emotional creatives and stressed out business execs, Matt fears he's been hired to captain a sinking ship.
The Studio cast:
Seth Rogen stars in the series alongside Emmy, SAG and Golden Globe Award winner Catherine O’Hara, Emmy Award nominee Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz and Chase Sui Wonders. Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Bryan Cranston, Keyla Monterroso Mejia and Dewayne Perkins will appear as recurring guest stars.
The Studio guest stars:
On top of a star-studded core cast, The Studio will feature plenty of cameos and larger guest appearances from some familiar faces. Here's the full list of guest stars on The Studio:
Aaron Sorkin
Adam Scott
Anthony Mackie
Antony Starr
Arthur Keng
Bill Watterson
Bryan Cranston
Charli D’Amelio
Charlize Theron
Chris Gann
Courtney Pauroso
Dan Black
Dave Franco
David Krumholtz
Derek Wilson
Devon Bostick
Dewayne Perkins
Erin Moriarty
Greta Lee
Ice Cube
Jean Smart
Jen Statsky
Jessica Clements
Jessica St. Clair
Johnny Knoxville
Josh Hutcherson
Keyla Monterroso Mejia
Kit Hoover
Larry Brown
Lil Rel Howery
Lisa Gilroy
Lucia Aniello
Martin Scorsese
Matt Belloni
Nicholas Stoller
Olivia Wilde
Owen Kline
Parker Finn
Paul Dano
Paul W. Downs
Peter Berg
Quinta Brunson
Ramy Youssef
Rebecca Hall
Rhea Perlman
Ron Howard
Sarah Polley
Steve Buscemi
Sugar Lyn Beard
Ted Sarandos
Thomas Barbusca
Trevor Tordjman
Zac Efron
Zack Snyder
Ziwe
Zoë Kravitz