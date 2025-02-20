How to watch the SAG Awards: Start time, nominees and more

The 31st Annual SAG Awards, the acting-only award show which honors outstanding stunt, individual, cast and ensemble performances on TV and in film over the past year, will be broadcast exclusively on Netflix for the second year in a row. This year's ceremony, hosted by actress (and 2025 nominee) Kristen Bell will stream live on Netflix Sunday, Feb 23 starting at 8 p.m. ET. The SAG Awards consist of 13 categories and this year, Wicked leads the film nominees with 5 nominations, while Hulu's Shogun and The Bear top the TV noms. And if you love a red carpet, be sure to tune in to the SAG Awards' Official Pre-Show hosted by Lily Singh and Sasheer Zamata starting at 7 p.m. ET on Netflix.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's SAG Awards, including a list of every nominee.

How to watch The SAG Awards this year:

The SAG Awards will stream exclusively on Netflix this year from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

When are the SAG Awards?

The 31st Annual SAG Awards will stream live on Netflix on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. ET, with a red carpet pre-show starting at 7 p.m. ET.

Who will be at the 31st Annual SAG Awards?

In addition to Bell, Singh and Zamata, audiences can expect to see Jane Fonda at this year's SAG Awards, the actress is receiving the Life Achievement Award from the Screen Actor's Guild this year. A complete list of nominees, many of whom are expected to be in attendance, is below.

The 31st SAG Awards Nominees:

Here's a complete list of every actor and ensemble up for an award at Sunday night's SAG Awards.

The Motion Picture Nominees are:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:

ADRIEN BRODY / László Tóth - "THE BRUTALIST"

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET / Bob Dylan - "A COMPLETE UNKNOWN"

DANIEL CRAIG / William Lee - "QUEER"

COLMAN DOMINGO / Divine G - "SING SING"

RALPH FIENNES / Lawrence - "CONCLAVE"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:

PAMELA ANDERSON / Shelly - "THE LAST SHOWGIRL"

CYNTHIA ERIVO / Elphaba - "WICKED"

KARLA SOFÍA GASCÓN / Emilia/Manitas - "EMILIA PÉREZ"

MIKEY MADISON / Ani - "ANORA"

DEMI MOORE / Elisabeth - "THE SUBSTANCE"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:

JONATHAN BAILEY / Fiyero - "WICKED"

YURA BORISOV / Igor - "ANORA"

KIERAN CULKIN / Benji Kaplan - "A REAL PAIN"

EDWARD NORTON / Pete Seeger - "A COMPLETE UNKNOWN"

JEREMY STRONG / Roy Cohn - "THE APPRENTICE"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

MONICA BARBARO / Joan Baez - "A COMPLETE UNKNOWN"

JAMIE LEE CURTIS / Annette - "THE LAST SHOWGIRL"

DANIELLE DEADWYLER / Berniece - "THE PIANO LESSON"

ARIANA GRANDE / Galinda/Glinda - "WICKED"

ZOE SALDAÑA / Rita - "EMILIA PÉREZ"

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:

A COMPLETE UNKNOWN

MONICA BARBARO / Joan Baez

NORBERT LEO BUTZ / Alan Lomax

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET / Bob Dylan

ELLE FANNING / Sylvie Russo

DAN FOGLER / Albert Grossman

WILL HARRISON / Bobby Neuwirth

ERIKO HATSUNE / Toshi Seeger

BOYD HOLBROOK / Johnny Cash

SCOOT MCNAIRY / Woody Guthrie

BIG BILL MORGANFIELD / Jesse Moffette

EDWARD NORTON / Pete Seeger

ANORA

YURA BORISOV / Igor

MARK EYDELSHTEYN / Ivan

KARREN KARAGULIAN / Toros

MIKEY MADISON / Ani

ALEKSEY SEREBRYAKOV / Nikolai Zakharov

VACHE TOVMASYAN / Garnick

CONCLAVE

SERGIO CASTELLITTO / Tedesco

RALPH FIENNES / Lawrence

JOHN LITHGOW / Tremblay

LUCIAN MSAMATI / Adeyemi

ISABELLA ROSSELLINI / Sister Agnes

STANLEY TUCCI / Bellini

EMILIA PÉREZ

KARLA SOFÍA GASCÓN / Emilia/Manitas

SELENA GOMEZ / Jessi

ADRIANA PAZ / Epifania

ZOE SALDAÑA / Rita

WICKED

JONATHAN BAILEY / Fiyero

MARISSA BODE / Nessarose

PETER DINKLAGE / Dr. Dillamond

CYNTHIA ERIVO / Elphaba

JEFF GOLDBLUM / The Wonderful Wizard of Oz

ARIANA GRANDE / Galinda/Glinda

ETHAN SLATER / Boq

BOWEN YANG / Pfannee

MICHELLE YEOH / Madame Morrible

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE

DUNE: PART TWO

THE FALL GUY

GLADIATOR II

WICKED

The Television Program Nominees are:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:

JAVIER BARDEM / Jose Menendez - "MONSTERS: THE LYLE AND ERIK MENENDEZ STORY"

COLIN FARRELL / Oz Cobb - "THE PENGUIN"

RICHARD GADD / Donny - "BABY REINDEER"

KEVIN KLINE / Stephen Brigstocke - "DISCLAIMER"

ANDREW SCOTT / Tom Ripley - "RIPLEY"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:

KATHY BATES / Edith Wilson - "THE GREAT LILLIAN HALL"

CATE BLANCHETT / Catherine Ravenscroft - "DISCLAIMER"

JODIE FOSTER / Det. Elizabeth Danvers - "TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY"

LILY GLADSTONE / Cam Bentland - "UNDER THE BRIDGE"

JESSICA GUNNING / Martha - "BABY REINDEER"

CRISTIN MILIOTI / Sofia Falcone - "THE PENGUIN"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

TADANOBU ASANO / Kashigi Yabushige - "SHŌGUN"

JEFF BRIDGES / Dan Chase - "THE OLD MAN"

GARY OLDMAN / Jackson Lamb - "SLOW HORSES"

EDDIE REDMAYNE / The Jackal - "THE DAY OF THE JACKAL"

HIROYUKI SANADA / Yoshii Toranaga - "SHŌGUN"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

KATHY BATES / Madeline Matlock - "MATLOCK"

NICOLA COUGHLAN / Penelope Featherington - "BRIDGERTON"

ALLISON JANNEY / Vice President Grace Penn - "THE DIPLOMAT"

KERI RUSSELL / Kate Wyler - "THE DIPLOMAT"

ANNA SAWAI / Toda Mariko - "SHŌGUN"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

ADAM BRODY / Noah Roklov - "NOBODY WANTS THIS"

TED DANSON / Charles Nieuwendyk - "A MAN ON THE INSIDE"

HARRISON FORD / Paul - "SHRINKING"

MARTIN SHORT / Oliver Putnam - "ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING"

JEREMY ALLEN WHITE / Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto - "THE BEAR"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

KRISTEN BELL / Joanne - "NOBODY WANTS THIS"

QUINTA BRUNSON / Janine Teagues - "ABBOTT ELEMENTARY"

LIZA COLÓN-ZAYAS / Tina - "THE BEAR"

AYO EDEBIRI / Sydney Adamu - "THE BEAR"

JEAN SMART / Deborah Vance - "HACKS"

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

BRIDGERTON

GERALDINE ALEXANDER / Mrs. Wilson

VICTOR ALLI / John Stirling

ADJOA ANDOH / Lady Danbury

JULIE ANDREWS / Lady Whistledown

LORRAINE ASHBOURNE / Mrs. Varley

SIMONE ASHLEY / Kate Bridgerton

JONATHAN BAILEY / Anthony Bridgerton

JOE BARNES / Lord Wilding

JOANNA BOBIN / Lady Cowper

JAMES BRYAN / Nicky Mondrich

HARRIET CAINS / Philipa Featherington

BESSIE CARTER / Prudence Featherington

GENEVIEVE CHENNEOUR / Miss Livingston

DOMINIC COLEMAN / Lord Cowper

NICOLA COUGHLAN / Penelope Featherington

KITTY DEVLIN / Miss Stowell

HANNAH DODD / Francesca Bridgerton

DANIEL FRANCIS / Lord Marcus Anderson

RUTH GEMMELL / Violet Bridgerton

ROSA HESMONDHALGH / Rae

SESLEY HOPE / Miss Kenworthy

FLORENCE HUNT / Hyacinth Bridgerton

MARTINS IMHANGBE / Will Mondrich

MOLLY JACKSON-SHAW / Miss Hartigan

CLAUDIA JESSIE / Eloise Bridgerton

LORN MACDONALD / Albion Finch

JESSICA MADSEN / Cressida Cowper

EMMA NAOMI / Alice Mondrich

HANNAH NEW / Lady Tilley Arnold

LUKE NEWTON / Colin Bridgerton

CALEB OBEDIAH / Lord Cho

JAMES PHOON / Harry Dankworth

VINEETA RISHI / Lady Malhotra

GOLDA ROSHEUVEL / Queen Charlotte

HUGH SACHS / Brimsley

BANITA SANDHU / Miss Malhotra

LUKE THOMPSON / Benedict Bridgerton

WILL TILSTON / Gregory Bridgerton

POLLY WALKER / Lady Featherington

ANNA WILSON-JONES / Lady Livingston

SOPHIE WOOLLEY / Lady Stowell

THE DAY OF THE JACKAL

KHALID ABDALLA / Ulle Dag Charles

JON ARIAS / Álvaro

NICK BLOOD / Vince Pyne

ÚRSULA CORBERÓ / Nuria

CHARLES DANCE / Timothy Winthrop

BEN HALL / Damian Richardson

CHUKWUDI IWUJI / Osita Halcrow

PATRICK KENNEDY / Teddy

PUCHI LAGARDE / Marisa

LASHANA LYNCH / Bianca Pullman

ELEANOR MATSUURA / Zina Jansone

JONJO O'NEILL / Edward Carver

EDDIE REDMAYNE / The Jackal

SULE RIMI / Paul Pullman

LIA WILLIAMS / Isabel Kirby

THE DIPLOMAT

ALI AHN / Eidra Park

SANDY AMON-SCHWARTZ / Sandy

TIM DELAP / Byron

PENNY DOWNIE / Frances Munning

ATO ESSANDOH / Stuart Hayford

DAVID GYASI / Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison

CELIA IMRIE / Margaret Roylin

RORY KINNEAR / Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge

PEARL MACKIE / Alysse

NANA MENSAH / Billie Appiah

GRAHAM MILLER / Neil Barrow

KERI RUSSELL / Kate Wyler

RUFUS SEWELL / Hal Wyler

ADAM SILVER / Howard

KENICHIRO THOMSON / Martin

SHŌGUN

SHINNOSUKE ABE / Buntaro

TADANOBU ASANO / Kashigi Yabushige

TOMMY BASTOW / Father Martin Alvito

TAKEHIRO HIRA / Ishido Kazunari

MOEKA HOSHI / Usami Fuji

HIROMOTO IDA / Lord Kiyama

COSMO JARVIS / John Blackthorne

HIROTO KANAI / Kashigi Omi

YUKI KURA / Yoshii Nagakado

TAKESHI KUROKAWA / Lord Ohno

FUMI NIKAIDO / Ochiba No Kata

TOKUMA NISHIOKA / Toda Hiromatsu

HIROYUKI SANADA / Yoshii Toranaga

ANNA SAWAI / Toda Mariko

SLOW HORSES

RUTH BRADLEY / Emma Flyte

TOM BROOKE / JK Coe

JAMES CALLIS / Claude Whelan

CHRISTOPHER CHUNG / Roddy Ho

AIMEE-FFION EDWARDS / Shirley Dander

ROSALIND ELEAZAR / Louisa Guy

SEAN GILDER / Sam Chapman

KADIFF KIRWAN / Marcus Longridge

JACK LOWDEN / River Cartwright

GARY OLDMAN / Jackson Lamb

JONATHAN PRYCE / David Cartwright

SASKIA REEVES / Catherine Standish

JOANNA SCANLAN / Moira Tregorian

KRISTIN SCOTT THOMAS / Diana Taverner

HUGO WEAVING / Frank Harkness

NAOMI WIRTHNER / Molly Doran

TOM WOZNICZKA / Patrice

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY

QUINTA BRUNSON / Janine Teagues

WILLIAM STANFORD DAVIS / Mr. Johnson

JANELLE JAMES / Ava Coleman

CHRIS PERFETTI / Jacob Hill

SHERYL LEE RALPH / Barbara Howard

LISA ANN WALTER / Melissa Schemmenti

TYLER JAMES WILLIAMS / Gregory Eddie

THE BEAR

LIONEL BOYCE / Marcus

LIZA COLÓN-ZAYAS / Tina

AYO EDEBIRI / Sydney Adamu

ABBY ELLIOTT / Natalie "Sugar" Berzatto

EDWIN LEE GIBSON / Ebraheim

COREY HENDRIX / Sweeps

MATTY MATHESON / Neil Fak

EBON MOSS-BACHRACH / Richard "Richie" Jerimovich

RICKY STAFFIERI / Theodore Fak

JEREMY ALLEN WHITE / Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto

HACKS

ROSE ABDOO / Josefina

CARL CLEMONS-HOPKINS / Marcus Vaughan

PAUL W. DOWNS / Jimmy Lusaque, Jr.

HANNAH EINBINDER / Ava Daniels

MARK INDELICATO / Damien

JEAN SMART / Deborah Vance

MEGAN STALTER / Kayla Schaeffer

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

MICHAEL CYRIL CREIGHTON / Howard Morris

ZACH GALIFIANAKIS / Zach Galifianakis

SELENA GOMEZ / Mabel Mora

RICHARD KIND / Vince Fish

EUGENE LEVY / Eugene Levy

EVA LONGORIA / Eva Longoria

STEVE MARTIN / Charles-Haden Savage

KUMAIL NANJIANI / Rudy Thurber

MOLLY SHANNON / Bev Melon

MARTIN SHORT / Oliver Putnam

SHRINKING

HARRISON FORD / Paul

BRETT GOLDSTEIN / Louis

DEVIN KAWAOKA / Charlie

GAVIN LEWIS / Connor

WENDIE MALICK / Dr. Julie Baram

LUKITA MAXWELL / Alice

TED MCGINLEY / Derek

CHRISTA MILLER / Liz

JASON SEGEL / Jimmy

RACHEL STUBINGTON / Summer

LUKE TENNIE / Sean

MICHAEL URIE / Brian

JESSICA WILLIAMS / Gaby

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series:

THE BOYS

FALLOUT

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON

THE PENGUIN

SHŌGUN