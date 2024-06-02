How to watch 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 9: Where to stream the premiere, new cast list and more

It's almost time to set sail on a new season of Below Deck Mediterranean. Capt. Sandy will return to steer her team — which includes Aesha Scott, Elena Dubaich, Chef Johnathan Shillingford and Bosun Iain Maclean — through some rocky challenges. The yachting crew will face a sea of eccentric guests, a never-before-seen mechanical issue and medical emergencies this season, as they sail through the stunning backdrop of Greece. Are you ready to tune into all the drama and delight of Below Deck Mediterranean? Here's everything you need to know about Season 9 of the reality series.

When does the new season of Below Deck Mediterranean come out?

The ninth season of Below Deck Mediterranean premieres this Monday, June 3 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo and streaming the following day on Peacock.

What channel is Below Deck Mediterranean on?

Below Deck Mediterranean airs on Bravo and streams the next day on Peacock.

How to watch Below Deck Mediterranean without cable:

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9 cast:

Captain Sandy Yawn will lead the cast alongside Aesha Scott (from Seasons 4 and 5 of Below Deck Med!), Elena Dubaich, Chef Johnathan Shillingford, Bosun Iain Maclean, deckhands Joe Bradley, Nathan Gallagher, Gael Cameron and stew Bri Muller.

How to watch past seasons of Below Deck Mediterranean:

You can catch all eight seasons of Below Deck Mediterranean, and its origin series, Below Deck on Peacock, the streaming home of Bravo shows.