How to watch the 77th Annual Tony Awards live without cable

Broadway fans, get ready, because the curtain is rising on the 77th Annual Tony Awards! While most years, one or two musicals take center stage during awards season, this year there is plenty of love for all five of the shows nominated for Best Musical. And no clear consensus surrounding the Best Revival of a Musical contenders, either — making this year's Tony Awards even more exciting. Nominees Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Hell's Kitchen, Illinoise, Merrily We Roll Along, Suffs, The Outsiders, The Who's Tommy, Water for Elephants and Stereophonic are all slated to perform on the Tonys stage. Ariana DeBose will once again host the ceremony. Stars such as Rachel McAdams, Eddie Redmayne and Jim Parsons will be in attendance.
The 77th Tony Awards will air on CBS and stream live on Paramount+’s SHOWTIME tier this Sunday, June 16 at 8 p.m. ET. Here’s what else you need to know:
How to watch the 2024 Tony Awards:
Date: Sunday, June 16
Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT
Location: Lincoln Center, NYC
TV channel: CBS
Streaming: Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
When are the 2024 Tonys?
The 77th annual Tony Awards will take place this Sunday, June 16, 2024.
What time are the Tonys on?
The 2024 Tonys will air at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT this Sunday.
What channel are the Tonys on?
CBS will once again be the network home of the Tony Awards.
How to watch the Tonys without cable:
Tony Awards host 2024:
Everyone get ready for another viral performance, because Academy Award-winning actor Ariana DeBose will once again host this year’s awards.
Who is performing at the Tonys this year?
This year's Tony Awards will feature performances from Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Hell's Kitchen, Illinoise, Merrily We Roll Along, Suffs, The Outsiders, The Who's Tommy, Water for Elephants and Stereophonic.
How long are the Tonys?
The Tonys start at 8 p.m. ET and are expected to run until 11 p.m. ET.
Where are the Tonys held this year?
This year’s Tony Awards, for the very first time, will be held at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York. Last year the awards moved to the United Palace, and prior to that Radio City Music Hall served as the long-time host.
2024 Tony nominees:
Hell's KitchenIllinoiseThe OutsidersSuffsWater for Elephants
Jaja's African Hair BraidingMary JaneMother PlayPrayer for the French RepublicStereophonic
AppropriateAn Enemy of the PeoplePurlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Cabaret at the Kit Kat ClubGutenberg! The Musical!Merrily We Roll AlongThe Who's Tommy
Kristoffer Diaz, Hell's KitchenBekah Brunstetter, The NotebookAdam Rapp and Justin Levine, The OutsidersShaina Taub, SuffsRick Elice, Water for Elephants
Adam Guettel, Days of Wine and RosesDavid Byrne and Fatboy Slim, Here Lies LoveJamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, The OutsidersWill Butler, StereophonicShaina Taub, Suffs
William Jackson Harper, Uncle VanyaLeslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton PatchLiev Schreiber, Doubt: A ParableJeremy Strong, An Enemy of the PeopleMichael Stuhlbarg, Patriots
Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French RepublicJessica Lange, Mother PlayRachel McAdams, Mary JaneSarah Paulson, AppropriateAmy Ryan, Doubt: A Parable
Brody Grant, The OutsidersJonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll AlongDorian Harewood, The NotebookBrian d'Arcy James, Days of Wine and RosesEddie Redmayne, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Eden Espinosa, LempickaMaleah Joi Moon, Hell's KitchenKelli O'Hara, Days of Wine and RosesMaryann Plunkett, The NotebookGayle Rankin, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Will Brill, StereophonicEli Gelb, StereophonicJim Parsons, Mother PlayTom Pecinka, StereophonicCorey Stoll, Appropriate
Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Doubt: A ParableJuliana Canfield, StereophonicCelia Keenan-Bolger, Mother PlaySarah Pidgeon, StereophonicKara Young, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Roger Bart, Back To The Future: The MusicalJoshua Boone, The OutsidersBrandon Victor Dixon, Hell's KitchenSky Lakota-Lynch, The OutsidersDaniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll AlongSteven Skybell, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Shoshana Bean, Hell's KitchenAmber Iman, LempickaNikki M. James, SuffsLeslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Monty Python's SpamalotKecia Lewis, Hell's KitchenLindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll AlongBebe Neuwirth, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
dots, Appropriatedots, An Enemy of the PeopleDerek McLane, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton PatchDavid Zinn, Jaja's African Hair BraidingDavid Zinn, Stereophonic
AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, The OutsidersRobert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Hell's KitchenTakeshi Kata, Water for ElephantsDavid Korins, Here Lies LoveRiccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini, LempickaTim Hatley and Finn Ross, Back To The Future: The MusicalTom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Dede Ayite, AppropriateDede Ayite, Jaja's African Hair BraidingEnver Chakartash, StereophonicEmilio Sosa, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton PatchDavid Zinn, An Enemy of the People
Dede Ayite, Hell's KitchenLinda Cho, The Great GatsbyDavid Israel Reynoso, Water for ElephantsTom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat ClubPaul Tazewell, Suffs
Isabella Byrd, An Enemy of the PeopleAmith Chandrashaker, Prayer for the French RepublicJiyoun Chang, StereophonicJane Cox, AppropriateNatasha Katz, Grey House
Brandon Stirling Baker, IllinoiseIsabella Byrd, Cabaret at the Kit Kat ClubNatasha Katz, Hell's KitchenBradley King and David Bengali, Water for ElephantsBrian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim, The Outsiders
Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella, Jaja's African Hair BraidingLeah Gelpe, Mary JaneTom Gibbons, Grey HouseBray Poor and Will Pickens, AppropriateRyan Rumery, Stereophonic
M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer, Here Lies LoveKai Harada, Merrily We Roll AlongNick Lidster for Autograph, Cabaret at the Kit Kat ClubGareth Owen, Hell's KitchenCody Spencer, The Outsiders
Daniel Aukin, StereophonicAnne Kauffman, Mary JaneKenny Leon, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton PatchLila Neugebauer, AppropriateWhitney White, Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll AlongMichael Greif, Hell's KitchenLeigh Silverman, SuffsJessica Stone, Water for ElephantsDanya Taymor, The Outsiders
Annie-B Parson, Here Lies LoveCamille A. Brown, Hell's KitchenRick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, The OutsidersJustin Peck, IllinoiseJesse Robb and Shana Carroll, Water for Elephants
Timo Andres, IllinoiseWill Butler and Justin Craig, StereophonicJustin Levine, Matt Hinkley and Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance), The OutsidersTom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, Hell's KitchenJonathan Tunick, Merrily We Roll Along
Hell's Kitchen - 13Stereophonic - 13The Outsiders - 12Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club - 9Appropriate - 8Merrily We Roll Along - 7Water for Elephants - 7Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch - 6Suffs - 6An Enemy of the People - 5Jaja's African Hair Braiding - 5Here Lies Love - 4Illinoise - 4Mary Jane - 4Mother Play - 4Days of Wine and Roses - 3Doubt: A Parable - 3Lempicka - 3The Notebook - 3Prayer for the French Republic - 3Back To The Future: The Musical - 2Grey House - 2The Great Gatsby - 1Gutenberg! The Musical! - 1Monty Python's Spamalot - 1Patriots - 1Uncle Vanya - 1The Who's Tommy - 1