How to watch the 2024 CMT Music Awards: Who's performing, full nominee list and more

Country music fans, are you ready for the 2024 CMT Music Awards? This Sunday, some of the biggest stars of the genre will gather in Austin, TX for the fan-voted awards show, featuring an absolutely stacked slate of performers, including a collaboration between Little Big Town and Sugarland, plus Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Jason Aldean and more. The first-round of voting for the Video of the Year category has closed, and the official nominees are Ashley McBryde, Cody Johnson, HARDY, Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini and Lainey Wilson. Voting will remain open partially through the actual awards show, giving fans as much time as possible to vote. Other nominees of the night include Megan Moroney, Kacey Musgraves, Brandy Clark and Brandi Carlile. Kelsea Ballerini will once again host the evening's festivities.

Are you ready to watch the 2024 CMT Music Awards? Here’s everything you need to know before tuning into the show.

When are the CMT Music Awards?

The CMT Music Awards will be held this Sunday, Apr. 7 live from the Moody Center in Austin, TX.

What time are the CMT Music Awards?

The three-hour CMT Music Awards show will air from 8-11 p.m. live ET/delayed PT.

What channel are the CMT Awards on?

The 2024 CMT Music Awards will air on CBS — and stream live on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

Who is hosting the 2024 CMT Awards?

For the fourth year in a row, the CMT Awards will be hosted by four-time Grammy nominee Kelsea Ballerini - who will also perform at the show.

2024 CMT Music Awards performers:

Little Big Town and Sugarland will collaborate in their first-ever joint performance at the CMT Music Awards this weekend. Also on the country star-studded lineup? Bailey Zimmerman, Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, NEEDTOBREATHE + Jordan Davis, Old Dominion, Sam Hunt, Trisha Yearwood, Dasha and Jason Aldean.

2024 CMT Music Awards presenters:

The CMT Music Awards presenter lineup will see appearances fro, big names across music, TV and entertainment including: Amber Riley, Billy Bob Thornton (Landman), Carly Pearce, Cody Alan, Cody Johnson, Emily Osment (Young Sheldon), Emma Roberts, Gayle King (CBS Mornings), James Van Der Beek, Jane Seymour, Jelly Roll, Max Theriot (Fire Country), Megan Moroney, Melissa Etheridge, Mickey Guyton, Minnie Driver, Montana Jordan (Young Sheldon), Parmalee and Paul Walter Hauser.

Who decides the winners of the CMT awards?

The CMTs are a fan-voted event. While voting for most of the CMT categories is over, voting for Video of the Year will remain open partially through the 2024 CMT Music Awards. To vote, visit vote.cmt.com .

2024 CMT Music Award nominees:

The top nominees at this year’s CMT Awards are Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Kelsea Ballerini and Megan Moroney - all with three nominees apiece. Kacey Musgraves, Brandy Clark, Brandi Carlile, Darius Rucker, Mickey Guyton, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen are also nominees this year.

Here’s the full list of 2024 CMT nominees:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video of the year; awarded to the artist (male, female, group/duo or collaboration). The final three nominees, from the second round of voting, will be announced on show day, April 7. Final voting will be determined via social media and announced as the final category during the live show.

Ashley McBryde - “Light On In the Kitchen”

Cody Johnson - “The Painter”

HARDY - “Truck Bed”

Jelly Roll - “Need A Favor”

Kelsea Ballerini - “IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOIN’ DOWN TOO)”

Lainey Wilson “Watermelon Moonshine”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a female artist; awarded to the artist.

Ashley McBryde – “Light on in the Kitchen”

Gabby Barrett – “Glory Days”

Kacey Musgraves – “Deeper Well”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Penthouse”

Lainey Wilson – “Watermelon Moonshine”

Megan Moroney – “I’m Not Pretty”

Reba McEntire – “Seven Minutes in Heaven”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a male artist; awarded to the artist.

Bailey Zimmerman – “Religiously”

Cody Johnson – “The Painter”

HARDY – “Truck Bed”

Jelly Roll – “Need a Favor”

Jordan Davis – “Next Thing You Know”

Luke Combs – “Fast Car (Official Live Video)”

Morgan Wallen “Last Night (One Record at a Time Sessions)”

DUO/GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a duo or group; awarded to the artists.

Brothers Osborne – “Nobody’s Nobody”

Dan + Shay – “Save Me the Trouble”

Old Dominion – “Memory Lane”

Parmalee – “Girl in Mine”

The War and Treaty – “Have You a Heart”

Tigirlily Gold – “Shoot Tequila”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video from a collaboration; awarded to the artists.

Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton – “We Don’t Fight Anymore”

Ella Langley feat. Koe Wetzel – “That’s Why We Fight”

Jon Pardi, Luke Bryan – “Cowboys and Plowboys”

Justin Moore & Priscilla Block – “You, Me and Whiskey”

Lukas Nelson + Promise of The Real feat. Lainey Wilson – “More Than Friends”

Mickey Guyton feat. Kane Brown – “Nothing Compares to You”

Old Dominion & Megan Moroney – “Can’t Break Up Now”

BREAKTHROUGH FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR, presented by Walt Disney World®

Best video from a female artist’s major breakthrough album; awarded to the artist.

Anne Wilson – “Rain in the Rearview”

Ashley Cooke – “your place”

Brittney Spencer – “Bigger Than the Song”

Tigirlily Gold – “Shoot Tequila”

BREAKTHROUGH MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR, presented by Walt Disney World®

Best video from a male artist’s major breakthrough album; awarded to the artist.

Chayce Beckham – “23”

Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”

Warren Zeiders – “Pretty Little Poison”

Zach Bryan – “Oklahoma Smokeshow”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Musical performance on a television show, series or variety special on CMT; awarded to the artist (individual, group or duo).

Amber Riley – “R.E.S.P.E.C.T.” (from CMT Smashing Glass)

Bret Michaels & Chris Janson – “Nothing but a Good Time” (from CMT Crossroads)

Carrie Underwood – “Hate My Heart” (from 2023 CMT MUSIC AWARDS)

Cody Johnson – “Human” (from 2023 CMT MUSIC AWARDS)

Dierks Bentley – “Drunk on a Plane” (from CMT Storytellers)

Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter – “Thinking ‘Bout You” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Hozier & Maren Morris – “Take Me to Church” (from CMT Crossroads)

Jelly Roll – “Need a Favor” (from 2023 CMT MUSIC AWARDS)

Kelsea Ballerini – “IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOIN’ DOWN TOO)” (from 2023 CMT MUSIC AWARDS)

The War and Treaty – “On My Own” (from CMT Smashing Glass)

CMT DIGITAL-FIRST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Musical performance from a production, series or livestream created for CMT digital / social channels; awarded to the artist (individual, group or duo).

Chase Rice – “Goodnight Nancy” (from CMT Studio Sessions)

Dylan Scott – “Don’t Close Your Eyes (Keith Whitley Cover)” (from CMT Digital Campfire Sessions)

Megan Moroney – “I’m Not Pretty” (from CMT Digital Campfire Sessions)

Nate Smith – “Whiskey on You” (from CMT Studio Sessions)

Scotty McCreery – “It Matters to Her” (from CMT Stages)

Stephen Wilson Jr. – “Year to Be Young 1994” (from CMT Studio Sessions)

The Castellows – “I Know It Will Never End” (from CMT Studio Sessions)