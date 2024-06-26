How new defensive-minded head coaches will affect the 2024 season | The Exempt List

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

On today's episode of The Exempt List, Charles McDonald is joined by NFL writer Diante Lee from The Ringer to take a look at how a few former defensive coaches will fare as a new head coaches for their teams.

They start the show by discussing a few current topics in the NFL including Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper getting approval for public funds in order to renovate the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Even though fans will be happy to have much improved stadium, there seems to be a bitter feeling helping an owner than hasn’t helped his team much in the past few years.

Charles and Diante then shift to their main topic for the episode: how this year’s collection of new defensive-minded head coaches will fare in their first years on the job for their respective teams. Kicking off the conversation, they chat about how Dan Quinn will do at the helm of the Washington Commanders, despite him seemingly not being their first option during the hiring cycle. They also talk about whether Antonio Pierce’s success as the interim head coach for the Las Vegas Raiders was largely because of the competition his squad faced and if Jerod Mayo will be able to duplicate Bill Belichick’s success with the New England Patriots defense.

The guys close out the show giving their thoughts on the beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, the importance of the “The Pop Out - Ken & Friends” concert and why this feud brought back memories of the old days of rap.

(1:11) - Carolina Panthers stadium renovations

(7:04) - Is Dan Quinn in over his head in Washington?

(14:59) - Can Raheem Morris bring the Falcons back to relevancy?

(22:13) - Is Jerrod Mayo set-up for success?

(24:14) - Antonio Piece no-longer Las Vegas’ interim head coach

(29:52) - Mike Macdonald’s challenge in Seattle

(38:00) - Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."

