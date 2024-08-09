National

How to help survivors of the 2023 wildfires on Maui

By ABC News

In an aerial view, a recovery vehicle drives past burned structures and cars two months after a devastating wildfire on October 09, 2023 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Last year’s devastating wildfires on Maui were the deadliest in modern United States history, claiming over 100 lives.

The fires also destroyed thousands of homes, businesses, and cultural and historical sites, particularly in and around the town of Lahaina, which was at one time the first capital of the sovereign Hawaiian Kingdom.

Today, many residents continue on the long road to rebuilding their lives and communities.

ABC News continues to help viewers get involved in recovery efforts for the survivors of last year’s wildfires on Maui.

How you can help:

Hawai'i Community Foundation: https://www.hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/

The Maui Strong Fund continues to support long-term recovery needs for those impacted by the fires. HCF does not collect fees for donations and reinvests any earnings from the fund back into the fund.

Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement: https://www.hawaiiancouncil.org/

The Kākoʻo Maui Fund provides resources for Maui-based relief efforts, focusing on Native Hawaiian organizations, businesses and cultural groups.

