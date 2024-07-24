'Horrendous' Southern California wildfire sparked by illegal fireworks: Mayor

NEW YORK — Officials in Southern California said they are searching for suspects in a fire sparked by illegal fireworks that has caused more than $10 million in damages.

The Hawarden Fire in Riverside County ignited Sunday afternoon and within three hours had burned more than 500 acres, according to Riverside Mayor Lock Dawson.

Six homes have been completely destroyed and seven others damaged in the "horrendous fire," Dawson said during a press briefing Monday evening.

The fast-moving fire has resulted in an estimated $10 million in damage to homes and more than $1 million in response costs, Dawson said, who noted that damage assessments were still ongoing.

The blaze was determined to be sparked by fireworks, which are illegal in Riverside County, the mayor said.

"This tragic event serves as a stark reminder of why fireworks are illegal in our community," Dawson said. "We live in an area with dry brush, varied terrain and high temperatures, making it ideal for such disasters."

Camera footage showed suspects fleeing the area, and a vehicle of interest is being reviewed by investigators, Dawson said. No additional details were released on the suspects and vehicle.

"We will ensure they are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Dawson said.

Investigators are pursuing all video and social media leads, according to Greg White with the Riverside arson investigations team.

White said they will seek restitution from those responsible.

The Hawarden Fire was 40% contained as of Tuesday morning, according to Cal Fire. It is one of 20 active fires in the state, according to the agency.

