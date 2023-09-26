Hiker falls to death at North Carolina waterfall overlook

REEMS CREEK, N.C. — (REEMS CREEK, N.C.) -- A woman who was hiking through Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina this weekend fell 150 feet from an overlook to her death, park officials said.

Nancy Sampson, 61, of Greer, South Carolina, reportedly fell off a steep cliff at the Glassmine Falls Overlook around noon Saturday, according to the National Parks Service.

NPS Law Enforcement Rangers and first responders from Reems Creek Fire Department quickly responded to the scene and found Sampson fell 150 feet below the overlook and had succumbed to her injuries, the NPS said.

The fire department members rappelled from the top of the overlook to the site where Sampson's body was discovered, the Reems Creek Fire Department said.

Authorities said it hasn't been determined yet how Sampson fell off the overlook and police are investigating.

The overlook is one of the park's main attractions and is at an elevation of 5,200 feet, according to the NPS.

Park visitors come to the overlook to view the Glassmine Falls, a skinny waterfall that only flows during rainy weather, the NPS said.

