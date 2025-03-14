Help Wanted: Best fantasy football landing spots for unsigned free agents and 2025 rookies

NFL free agency is basically a wild transactional party which rages for several days and ultimately leaves all attendees feeling disoriented and moderately regretful.

It’s awesome. We are now entering the hangover phase. Everyone’s head is pounding. Each franchise is blinking its eyes, lifting itself slowly off the sofa, checking pockets for wallets and phones. What a week.

Unfortunately, not all the work is done — at least, not everywhere. Various NFL teams still have glaring needs to be addressed in the days ahead, or in next month’s draft.

Today, the mission is to flag the most fantasy-friendly landing spots across the league that remain unfilled. We tried to do a little free agent and rookie matchmaking last week, and, well … it's just a big 0-fer to this point.

Perhaps this first team can finally get us on the board.

Chicago Bears: RB

The Bears have nicely fortified (if not fully fixed) their interior offensive line over the past week, so the draft board has opened up in a way that allows us to reasonably hope Ashton Jeanty might actually land in Chicago. It's what the man himself wants. Here's hoping it happens. Let's get Jeanty into Ben Johnson's offense and spend the next six months arguing about whether a rookie belongs inside the first round in fantasy drafts.

Even if we don’t get Jeanty to Chicago, this year’s draft class is loaded with talented backs and the Bears have a pair of second-round picks.

Los Angeles Chargers: Pass-catcher(s)

It’s been an underwhelming offseason to this point for the Chargers, a team with a talented quarterback and a screaming need for offensive playmakers. To this point, they have signed Najee Harris, Mike Williams and Jalen Reagor. The previous sentence might have excited us five years ago, but not today.

This season’s incoming rookie tight end class is a spicy group, headlined by Penn State’s Tyler Warren and Michigan’s Colston Loveland, a former Jim Harbaugh recruit. Either would be a welcome addition to the Chargers offense.

Las Vegas Raiders: RB

The Raiders have a run-obsessed head coach and an alarming lack of rushing talent on the roster aside from new addition Raheem Mostert, who turns 33 in April. This might be the team that detonates our Jeanty-to-Chicago plan.

Vegas has plenty of other team needs, however, and 10 draft picks with which to address them. If it passes on Jeanty with the sixth-overall selection (arguably the prudent move), it can still plausibly snag one of the Ohio State rookie backs on day two. New Raiders OC Chip Kelly coached them both last season.

Dallas Cowboys: RB (who runs behind Javonte Williams all season while emphatically outplaying him)

Everything about the recent history of this franchise suggests they will add a talented runner to the backfield, then feed 240 carries to Williams, who will rush for like 825 yards. It’s just too obvious.

Williams only signed a modest one-year deal, so he shouldn’t be a long-term problem for whichever back is eventually drafted by Dallas. He will definitely be a nuisance in 2025, however. Weeks ago, the Cowboys seemed like a clear favorite to land Jeanty, but various other teams have entered that particular chat.

Green Bay Packers: WR, but not just anyone

Green Bay has famously not drafted a first-round wide receiver in nearly a quarter-century — even when the team was one playmaking receiver away from being a Super Bowl favorite — so it's probably not happening this year, either. But it seems pretty apparent this roster could use a dominant perimeter threat, particularly with Christian Watson likely lost for the year after tearing his ACL in January. The team made inquiries regarding DK Metcalf, but ultimately the Steelers actually met Seattle's asking price (and Metcalf's).

If Green Bay decides to shop for receiving talent in their usual draft pocket, Iowa State’s Jayden Higgins could be the fit. He’s 6-foot-4 with a 39-inch vertical, crazy wingspan and respectable speed for his size (4.47). He delivered two excellent collegiate seasons despite inconsistent/chaotic quarterback play.

Denver Broncos: RB

It seems unlikely Jeanty will slide to Denver’s pick at No. 20, so we’re probably looking at one of the next-tier backs landing in Sean Payton’s offense — and that’s perfectly fine. Again, loaded class.

If it's Omarion Hampton or TreVeyon Henderson to the Broncos, that guy is gonna be the locked-in second overall selection in rookie dynasty drafts. Denver offers an ascending offense, a creative coach, a terrific offensive line and almost unlimited touches. This might very well be the prime spot for a first-year running back.