Heliot Ramos, Giants stun Rangers with wild walk-off 'Little League home run' after late errors

The San Francisco Giants pulled off a ridiculous "Little League home run" on Sunday afternoon that left the Texas Rangers, and just about everyone else watching the matchup in the Bay Area, absolutely stunned.

The Giants, thanks to a walk-off from Heliot Ramos, beat the Rangers 3-2 at Oracle Park after a wild final play. Ramos, after a string of bad errors, had his single turned into a game-winning "home run."

Ramos hit a dribbler back at Rangers closer Luke Jackson, though Jackson sailed the throw well past first base and up the right field line after bare-handing the ball. So Ramos immediately kept going and made his way to third. First baseman Jake Burger, however, also missed the mark when he tried to throw Ramos out at third.

So again, Ramos took off for home and made it in safely with plenty of time to spare. That sparked a massive celebration at the stadium. Ramos was even hit with a Gatorade dump behind home plate while he appeared to try to make sense of what he just pulled off.

WALK OFF LITTLE LEAGUE HOME RUN FOR HELIOT RAMOS! pic.twitter.com/C42n0tvzjp — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 27, 2025

“Tell me you’ve seen that one before!” NBC Sports Bay Area announcer Duane Kuiper said.

“Well, not since my oldest son was 10 years old,” analyst Mike Krukow responded.

The hit was Ramos’ second of the day. The 25-year-old holds a .234 batting average with 10 RBIs and three home runs so far this season, his fourth with the franchise. The win pushed the Giants to 19-10 on the season and gave them back-to-back wins over the Rangers after dropping the opening game of the series on Friday.

While Ramos’ hit wasn’t anywhere near good enough to push the Giants to the win — he was the first batter up in the inning, and it didn’t even make it past the mound — the Rangers fell apart at the worst time. The loss is sure to sting for quite some time.