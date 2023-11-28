Heavy lake effect snow hits Ohio to western New York

NEW YORK — Lake effect snow warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect in Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York Tuesday morning as intense snowfall slams the region.

In Ohio, schools including the Cleveland Metropolitan School District are closed on Tuesday due to the weather.

Snowfall rates have been as high as 2 inches per hour in the most intense snow bands in western New York.

More than 15 inches of snow already fell south of Buffalo, New York, near Lake Erie, while up to 13 inches of snow fell overnight in New York east of Lake Ontario. Up to 9 inches of snow fell north of Traverse City, Michigan.

Another 1 foot of snow is possible near Lake Ontario and up to 6 inches is possible south of Buffalo. An additional 1 to 4 inches is possible in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Michigan.

This snowstorm comes as some of the coldest air of the season hits the Midwest, Great Lakes and Northeast.

On Tuesday morning, the wind chill -- what the temperature feels like -- was forecast to plunge to 1 degree in Minneapolis, 3 degrees in Chicago, 14 degrees in Pittsburgh and 26 in New York City.

On Wednesday morning, the wind chill is forecast to drop to 16 degrees in New York City; 37 degrees in Charleston, South Carolina; 23 degrees in Atlanta; and 31 degrees in Tallahassee, Florida.

