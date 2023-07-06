National

Hawks G Dejounte Murray agrees to 4-year, $120M extension after 1 season with team

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

The Atlanta Hawks apparently liked what they saw from Dejounte Murray in his first season with the team.

Murray and the Hawks are finalizing a four-year, $120 million max extension with a player option, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

This article will be updated with more information.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!