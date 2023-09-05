Guardians manager Terry Francona heavily implies he will retire following the 2023 season: 'It's time'

One of the best MLB managers in recent memory is likely hanging up his cleats. Cleveland Guardians skipper Terry Francona implied he would retire at the end of the 2023 MLB season, according to MLB Network Radio.

Francona didn't officially say, "I'm retiring," but he made his intentions pretty obvious, stating, "I've been pretty clear with the guys that I've worked for and told them to start preparing, because it's time."

Terry Francona addresses his future as the Guardians manager.#ForTheLand | @CleGuardians pic.twitter.com/hRrYycVkGH — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) September 5, 2023

Francona's full answer read:

"I think I've been pretty clear with people. I don't want to have the last month be a sendoff or a pity party. That's not how I feel. But it's time. My body is telling me that. My head is telling me that. And I don't want to stay on for the wrong reasons. I hope I have too much respect, for not just the game, but for this organization to do that. So I've been pretty clear with the guys I work for and told them to start preparing cause It's time."

That sounds pretty definitive. Once the 2023 season ends, Francona seems likely to retire.

If this is it for Francona, it's been a heck of a run. After posting middling records with the Philadelphia Phillies from 1997 to 2000, Francona was hired by the Boston Red Sox in 2004, and immediately led to team to a World Series title. Francona spent eight seasons in Boston, putting up a 744-522 record. He led the team to another World Series win in 2007. Francona left the Red Sox after the 2011 season, saying the team needed "a new voice."

After a year away, Francona was hired to manage the Guardians. In 11 seasons with the club, Francona led the Guadians to six playoff appearances. The team reached the World Series in 2016, where they fell to the Chicago Cubs. Entering Tuesday, Francona has a 911-743 career record with the Guardians.

Francona's chances at leading the Guardians to a World Series title in 2023 are slim. The team sits at 66-72 entering play Tuesday, and are six games behind the Minnesota Twins for the division lead in the American League Central. Barring a miraculous run, the team will likely miss the postseason.

It's unclear if Francona, 64, is done managing for good. He could conceivably return to the dugout after some time away, like he did after he left the Red Sox. It's also possible this is it. Francona experienced a few hospitalizations during the regular season in recent years, and may feel it's time to relax at home.

If Francona is done, the Hall of Fame could be next. In 23 years of managing, Francona has a .539 winning percentage. He helped the Red Sox break their World Series curse, and then took the team back from another championship a few years later. While he couldn't do the same with the Guardians, the team experienced plenty of success under his leadership.