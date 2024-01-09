National

Grizzlies star Ja Morant to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies dribbles during a 127-113 Grizzlies win at Crypto.com Arena on January 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) (Harry How/Getty Images)

Ja Morant's season is over.

The Memphis Grizzlies star is set to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, the team announced on Monday night. Morant apparently sustained a subluxation in his right shoulder during practice on Saturday.

Morant averaged 25.1 points, 8.1 assists and 5.6 rebounds in nine games for the Grizzlies this season.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

