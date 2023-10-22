Grizzlies C Steven Adams to undergo season-ending knee surgery

The Memphis Grizzlies announced on Sunday that center Steven Adams will undergo season-ending knee surgery.

Adams hasn't played since sustaining a season-ending PCL injury on January 22. The injury cost him the final 36 games of last season and will now sideline him for all of 2023-24.

Adams underwent a stem-cell injection in March with a plan to be re-evaluated in four weeks. The injury ended up lingering through the playoffs and offseason. The Grizzlies stated in Sunday's announcement that rehabilitation “did not revolve ongoing knee instability.” They did not provide further details of what's gone wrong in his recovery.

Adams, 30, averaged 8.6 points, a team-best 11.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 blocks in 42 games last season.