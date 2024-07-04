Girl, 13, 'tragically murdered' in mall shooting in Washington, police say

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A 13-year-old girl died Wednesday after being hit by gunfire during a fight in a mall in Lynnwood, Washington, police said.

Jayda Woods-Johnson was "tragically murdered" at the Alderwood Mall, the Lynnwood Police Department said.

"The suspect has been identified as a 16-year old male from Edmonds," the department said in a statement. "He was brought in by his mother and is in custody. He will be booked into jail for Murder."

Two groups had been in an "altercation" near the mall's food court, police said. Woods-Johnson had not been involved with either group and appeared to have been struck by a stray bullet, police said.

Police said they were still searching for the gun used during the shooting.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.