Giraffes need endangered species protection for the first time, US officials say

NEW YORK — The tallest animal on Earth is in danger, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which has called for federal protections for giraffe species for the first time.

In the face of poaching, habitat loss and climate change, the agency proposes listing three subspecies of northern giraffes from west, central and east Africa as endangered under the Endangered Species Act.

"Federal protections for giraffes will help protect a vulnerable species, foster biodiversity, support ecosystem health, combat wildlife trafficking, and promote sustainable economic practices," U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Martha Williams said in a press release Wednesday.

"This action supports giraffe conservation while ensuring the United States does not contribute further to their decline," Williams added.

The subspecies officials say need endangered designation include the West African, Kordofan and Nubian giraffes.

The populations of these subspecies of northern giraffes have declined approximately 77% since 1985, from 25,653 to 5,919 individuals, according to the agency, which notes, only 690 West African giraffes remain.

Additionally, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recommends two subspecies of southern giraffes, Angolan and South African, be listed as threatened.

If the proposal is finalized, officials say the designation would reduce illegal hunting and trade of giraffes by requiring permits for import into the U.S. and increase funding for conservation and research efforts.

"Giraffes have been moving towards extinction for years, but their plight has gone largely unnoticed," Danielle Kessler, U.S. Director of the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), said in a statement to ABC News.

The IFAW helped craft and submit the Endangered Species Act listing proposal.

Kessler said the decline in giraffe populations is known as the "silent extinction" with subspecies numbers plummeting dramatically by up to 40% over the last 30 years.

"Losing giraffes would be a devastating loss to Earth's biodiversity," Kessler said. "We hope that USFWS will move quickly to finalize this decision and safeguard the future of these species."

