Giants sign WR Cole Beasley, reunites him with Brian Daboll

The New York Giants added another wide receiver to their group after the team announced the signing of veteran Cole Beasley. Terms of the deal haven't been reported.

Beasley, 34, will reunite with Giants head coach Brian Daboll, who coached the veteran wideout for three seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills. Beasley caught 231 passes for 2,438 yards and 11 touchdowns in 46 games from 2019-2021 in Daboll's offense.

He was released during the 2022 offseason but later signed and played two games for the Tampa Buccaneers. He suddenly retired from the NFL in October, two weeks after he joined the Buccaneers. Two months later, Beasley unretired to sign with the Bills practice squad and played in three games at the end of the regular season and two playoff games.

For his career, Beasley has caught 556 passes for 5,744 yards and 34 touchdowns in 153 games. He began his career with the Dallas Cowboys for seven seasons.

Beasley will join an already-crowded receiver room with the Giants. New York brought back veterans Darius Slayton, Sterling Shepherd and Isaiah Hodgins (another former Bills teammate), already had 2022 second-rounder Wan'Dale Robinson, drafted Jaylin Hyatt in the third round this spring and signed Parris Campbell and Jamison Crowder in free agency. The team also traded for veteran tight end Darren Waller this offseason to play alongside second-year tight end Daniel Bellinger.

More than likely, Beasley is just an experienced training camp body with familiarity running Daboll's offense. He very well could carve out a role on the team, but it would take an extraordinary summer for Beasley, who will be in his 12th season this year, to beat out that group of pass-catchers.