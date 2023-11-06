Giants QB Daniel Jones out for season with a torn ACL after loss to Raiders

Daniel Jones’ season is over.

The New York Giants quarterback sustained a torn ACL in his right knee in the team's 30-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, head coach Brian Daboll confirmed Monday. That will officially end Jones' season.

QB Daniel Jones has a torn ACL, #Giants coach Brian Daboll confirms. — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) November 6, 2023

Jones took a sack from Raiders star Maxx Crosby at the end of the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, and was very slow to get up. While he stayed in the game to start the second period, Jones fell to the turf untouched on the very next play.

Giants QB Daniel Jones is injured. His knee gave out and he went down holding it. pic.twitter.com/NS20oxMIFt — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) November 5, 2023

He limped his way to the sidelines, and didn't return. The Giants then ruled him out the rest of the way.

Jones reportedly told running back Saquon Barkley that “it just buckled” when he was asked what happened on the sidelines.

"It sucks because I know the type of player he is and how much work he puts in," Barkley said, via the New York Post. "And just outside of football, as a friend, seeing anybody go down but seeing one of our best friends go down definitely sucks. It's tough."

Jones went just 4-of-9 for 25 yards before he went down. He’ll finish the season with 909 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions.

Jones returned to the starting lineup on Sunday after missing three games with a neck injury. Backup Tyrod Taylor went on injured reserve on Saturday due to a rib injury he sustained last week, too, which opened the door for third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito.

DeVito —an undrafted rookie out of Illinois who went 15-of-20 for 175 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions — will likely lead the Giants next week against the Dallas Cowboys. His outing on Sunday, while still not great, was significantly better than his first NFL action the week before when he threw for -1 yards against the New York Jets.

Jones signed a four-year, $160 million deal with the Giants this past offseason, which will keep him with the franchise through 2026. The contract made him a top-10 paid quarterback in the league when he signed the deal, too. He threw for 3,205 yards and 15 touchdowns with five interceptions last season, his only complete season since the Giants drafted him ahead of the 2019 season. Jones has missed significant time in his career due to injuries, including a neck injury in 2021 that ended his season early.

For now, the Giants will move forward with DeVito with eight games remaining on their schedule. They hold a 2-7 record, which puts them in last in the NFC East and is better than just two teams in the entire league.