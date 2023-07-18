Georgia mass shooting: Questions swirl around suspect killed in gunfight with police

JONESBORO, Ga. — A mass shooting suspect who allegedly gunned down four of his neighbors in 10 minutes in his Georgia subdivision Saturday left a string of unanswered questions for investigators to unravel after he was killed in a gunfight with law enforcement officers, authorities said.

The 41-year-old suspect, Andre Longmore, died Sunday afternoon when officers cornered him in Jonesboro, Georgia, about 20 miles from where he allegedly committed the crimes, according to officials.

"The monster is dead," Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said while announcing Longmore's death Sunday evening.

A massive manhunt for Longmore ended when officers spotted him at an intersection in Jonesboro and engaged him in a gunfight, Scandrett said.

"The suspect returned fire and hit the ground running," Scandrett said. "We gave chase, reengaged the suspect. He produced a handgun again. Gunfire was exchanged. The suspect was neutralized," Scandrett said.

Two officers, who were part of the manhunt for Longmore, were injured by gunfire during the shootout and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. One, according to Scandrett, was shot in the back.

Additional information about the fatal gunfight was not disclosed.

Scandrett said the case remains under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

What was the motive and why did the suspect allegedly target neighbors?

Chief among the answers investigators are searching for is why Longmore allegedly targeted his neighbors in the Dogwood Lakes subdivision in Hampton, a city that, before Saturday morning, had not had a homicide since 2018.

"That's still being investigated," Chief James Turner said at Sunday's news conference.

Turner said the shooting rampage in the Dogwood Lakes subdivision unfolded around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday and that Longmore fatally shot four of his neighbors in 10 minutes, leaving bodies behind at different locations, all within proximity.

Who are the victims of the mass shooting?

Killed in the mass shooting were Scott Leavitt, 67, and his wife, Shirley Leavitt, 66, Turner said. Also killed were Steve Blizzard, 65, and Ronald Jeffers, 66, Turner said.

Rev. John Anderson of the Pinecrest Baptist Church in McDonough, Georgia, released a statement identifying Jeffers as a member of his congregation.

"Unfortunately, one of the good men at the Pinecrest was the first victim of this deranged act of violence," said Anderson, adding that Jeffers leaves behind and wife and a daughter.

Did the suspect's mental history play a role in the mass shooting?

Longmore's mother, Dennis, said her son suffered a mental breakdown in 2014 and has never been the same.

Dennis said her son once worked as a master mechanic and a surgical instrument technician. She also said her son was an Army veteran.

"He just kept deteriorating until now," Dennis said. "I tried to get some help for him, but they kept saying that he has to commit a crime, or, you know, like, break up the house or anything, try to hurt himself. But if he wasn't doing that, he has to come in voluntarily to get medical attention, but he said he doesn't need it and doesn't want it."

U.S. Army spokesperson Bryce S. Dubee confirmed to ABC News on Monday that Longmore served in the Army between August 2000 and May 2006 and held the rank of sergeant. Dubee said Longmire was also an automated logistical specialist.

During his time in the military, Longmore received several medals, including the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and a Combat Action Badge, said Dubee, adding that information on Longmore's deployments was not immediately available.

Dennis said she is heartbroken for the families of the victims her son is accused of killing.

"It’s hard to lose your son, and it’s also hard to know your son cost the life of so many people,” Dennis said. “I think about the families even more than I think about my son.”

ABC News' Luis Martinez contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.