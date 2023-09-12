Georgia Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency over inflation, blames DC

ATLANTA — (ATLANTA) -- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency in response to high inflation, blaming policies coming out of Washington, D.C.

Kemp is temporarily suspending Georgia's excise tax -- taxes enforced on particular goods, services and activities -- on motor and locomotive fuel, his office said in a press release on Tuesday.

"From runaway federal spending to policies that hamstring domestic energy production, all Bidenomics has done is take more money out of the pockets of the middle class," Kemp said in the press release. "While high prices continue to hit family budgets, hardworking Georgians deserve real relief and that's why I signed an executive order today to deliver it directly to them at the pump."

He added that his administration will work with Georgia's General Assembly "to help Georgians weather the economic headwinds caused by this president, his administration, and their allies in Congress."

Kemp's executive order goes into effect at Midnight on Wednesday and lasts until Oct. 12.

Consumer prices increased 3.2% in July compared to a year ago, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, rose 4.7% in July compared to a year ago, particualrly because price increases for commodities like new vehicles and housing stand above the overall inflation rate.

The U.S. Department of Labor will release the latest inflation numbers on Wednesday.

The governor said Georgia residents will save "31.2 cents per gallon of gasoline and 35 cents per gallon of diesel fuel" under the state of emergency.

In March 2022, Kemp signed legislation suspending the state's gas tax following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which led to a spike in gas prices across the country.

During that 10-month suspension, Georgians saved $1.7 billion at the gas pump, Kemp said in Tuesday's press release.

