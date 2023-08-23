Georgia election case live updates: More Trump co-defendants expected to surrender Wednesday

ATLANTA — The 19 defendants charged by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for their alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia are in the process of negotiating their bond terms and surrendering to be processed and released from the Fulton County Jail prior to the Friday deadline set by the district attorney.

Former President Donald Trump, whose bail was set by a judge at $200,000, is expected to surrender to authorities on Thursday.

Here's how the news is developing. All times Eastern:

Aug 23, 12:10 PM EDT

Former elections director Misty Hampton gets $10K bond

Judge Scott McAfee signed off on a $10,000 bond for Misty Hampton, the former elections director in Coffee County, who was one of the 19 defendants charged in the Fulton County RICO indictment.

Hampton was present in the county elections office on Jan. 7, 2021, when forensic experts from an Atlanta company were allowed to copy software and data from the county's election equipment, according to prosecutors.

Hampton's bail conditions include not communicating with witnesses and co-defendants, reporting to pretrial services by phone every month and not obstructing justice by intimidating witnesses.

Aug 23, 10:37 AM EDT

Trump attorney Sidney Powell gets $100,000 bond

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee set bond for Trump attorney Sidney Powell at $100,000.

Powell’s bail conditions include not communicating with witnesses and co-defendants, reporting to pretrial services by phone every month and not obstructing justice by intimidating witnesses.

Powell’s consent order marks the 13th bond package for a defendant so far.

According to prosecutors, Powell allegedly coordinated with an Atlanta company to obtain breached election data from Coffee County. She worked on Trump’s campaign after the 2020 election.

Aug 23, 9:05 AM EDT

Giuliani: 'Your rights are in jeopardy'

Rudy Giuliani, who is facing 13 charges in connection with the effort to overturn election results in Georgia, spoke outside his apartment in New York City early Wednesday before heading to Fulton County to surrender.

"I'm going to Georgia and I'm feeling very, very good about it because I feel like I'm defending the rights of all Americans, as I did so many times as a United States attorney," Giuliani said.

"The system of justice is politicized and criminalized for politics," he added. "Your rights are in jeopardy and your children's. Donald Trump told you this. They weren't just coming for him. Well, me. Now they've indicted people."

One-time Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani aided Trump in perpetrating a sweeping effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state, according to prosecutors in Fulton County, including by making false statements to state election officials and contributing to the harassment of two election workers, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss.

Aug 23, 9:05 AM EDT

Latham, Shafer also turn themselves in

Two more of former President Trump's co-defendants have surrendered to Fulton County authorities early Wednesday, according to online jail records: Cathy Latham and David Shafer.

Latham, the former GOP chair in Coffee County, is one of 16 Georgia Republicans who signed a certificate falsely stating that Trump had won the state.

Shafer, former Georgia Republican Party chair, is another of the fake Trump electors. He is also among the early defendants to seek to move the case into federal court.

