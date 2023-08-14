Georgia election probe updates: Fulton County DA expected to begin presenting case Monday, sources say

ATLANTA — After a two-and-a-half-year probe, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has signaled that charges could be coming against former President Donald Trump and others allegedly involved in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

If Trump is indicted in the probe, it would mark the fourth indictment of the former president, who already faces federal charges in the special counsel's Jan. 6 and classified documents probes, as well as the Manhattan DA's hush money case. Prior to Trump, no former or current president had ever been indicted.

Here's how the news is developing. All times Eastern.

Aug 14, 6:39 AM EDT

Fulton County DA expected to begin presenting case Monday, sources say

The Fulton County district attorney who has been probing former President Donald Trump's alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia is expected to begin presenting the case to a grand jury on Monday morning, sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News.

The presentation from the Fulton County District Attorney's office comes after a two-and-a-half-year probe into the matter.

A spokesperson for the DA declined to comment.

This grand jury that will hear the case is a typical grand jury that has been seated for weeks and has heard other cases unrelated to the Trump probe.

It is not immediately clear how long the presentation will take.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

-ABC News’ Olivia Rubin

Aug 14, 7:05 AM EDT

Who is District Attorney Fani Willis?

Many eyes are watching Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis as her investigation into alleged efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia nears its end and a potential fourth indictment looms for Trump, who denies all wrongdoing.

A charging decision is imminent. Willis is expected to present her findings to a grand jury this week.

"I would hate to have Fani Willis after me," Judge Jerry Baxter told ABC News. "She is a superb trial lawyer and the real deal."

-ABC News' Alexandra Hutzler

