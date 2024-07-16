National

G League's Lindsey Harding reportedly joining Lakers as assistant coach on JJ Redick's staff

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 07: Sacramento Kings Assistant Coach for Player Development Lindsey Harding passes the ball during the warm up before the game against the New York Knicks at Golden 1 Center on March 07, 2022 in Sacramento, California.

G League Coach of the Year Lindsey Harding has agreed to join the Los Angeles Lakers as an assistant coach on JJ Redick's staff, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

A former No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft by the Phoenix Mercury, Harding played nine seasons in the league from 2007-16. She's since worked as an assistant and player development coach for the Philadelphia 76ers and Sacramento Kings before taking over as head coach of the G League's Stockton Kings last season. She led the Kings to the Western Conference finals and was named the G League Coach of the Year.

