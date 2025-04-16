Fyre Festival 2 is postponed, no new date set

NEW YORK — Fyre Festival 2 has been "postponed," according to the organizers.

Billy McFarland, who was behind the initial Fyre Festival in the Bahamas, was convicted of wire fraud in connection with the failed 2017 festival.

McFarland's new event, which was scheduled to take place in Mexico from May 30 to June 2, was being advertised under the slogan "FYRE Festival 2 is real," with tickets starting at $1,400.

A message sent to a ticket holder said, "The event has been postponed and a new date will be announced. We have issued you a refund. Once the new date is announced, at that time, you can repurchase if it works for your schedule."

Fyre Festival 2 tickets went on sale in February.

At the time, McFarland said a statement, "I'm sure many people think I'm crazy for doing this again. But I feel I'd be crazy not to do it again."

"After years of reflection and now thoughtful planning, the new team and I have amazing plans for FYRE 2," he added.

Like the initial Fyre Festival event, McFarland's Fyre Fest 2 promised "an electrifying celebration of music, arts, cuisine, comedy, fashion, gaming, sports, and treasure hunting -- all set in the stunning location of Isla Mujeres, Mexico," according to the event's website.

"Experience unforgettable performances, immersive experiences, and an atmosphere that redefines creativity and culture," the festival's website continued.

Leading up to the festival, Mexico officials with the Quintana Roo Tourism Department and the Playa Del Carmen government said "no event of that name" was to be held there.

Bernardo Cueto, tourism secretary of the State of Quintana Roo, where Isla Mujeres is located, told ABC News over a phone call that his agency would be the one giving permission for that kind of festival, but Fyre Fest 2 was not something he was informed about, nor was an event by that name happening in Playa del Carmen or Isla Mujeres.

At the time, the official government X account for Playa del Carmen also posted a statement and confirmed that the event wasn't happening.

"The municipal government of Playa del Carmen, informs that no event with that name will be held in our city," the statement said. "After a responsible review of the situation, it was confirmed that there is no registration, planning or conditions that indicate the realization of such an event in the municipality."

The statement continued, "This municipal government is acting with responsibility and commitment, always with the priority placed on public order, security and family coexistence. We reiterate that any official information will be communicated directly and in a timely manner through the corresponding channels."

McFarland, however, countered on April 4, sharing on the festival's Instagram account a timeline of conversations with the government of Playa Del Carmen and shared what appeared to be screenshots of conversations and permits for the event.

"All media reports suggesting our team has not been working with the government of PDC are simply inaccurate and based on misinformation," he wrote on the account. "FYRE has operated as a good partner with PDC government and has followed the proper processes and procedures to lawfully host an event."

ABC News' Tonya Simpson, Anne Laurent, Aaron Katersky and Josh Margolin contributed to this report.

