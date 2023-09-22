National

Fulton County DA investigator accidentally shoots herself at courthouse

By Luke Barr, ABC News

NEW YORK — A Fulton County District Attorney's Office investigator "accidentally" shot herself while at the county courthouse on Friday, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

"She was not critically wounded. A Fulton County Sheriff's Office deputy responded and administered aid until EMS arrived," the statement says. "There was never an active threat at the courthouse."

Atlanta police said in a release the DA investigator shot herself in the leg and the situation is under investigation.

The courthouse is where former President Donald Trump and his co-defendants were arraigned and will face trial in the case alleging efforts to overturn the state's results in the 2020 presidential election.

