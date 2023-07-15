Four killed in mass shooting in Georgia, shooter remains on the loose: Police

HAMPTON, Ga. — (HAMPTON, Ga.) -- A gunman remains on the loose after fatally shooting four people in Hampton, Georgia, on Saturday morning, police said.

Police said they are looking for 41-year-old Andre Longmore in connection with the shooting of 3 adult males and 1 female. The names of the victims have not been released.

There were at least four different shooting locations within close proximity, police said at an afternoon press conference.

Longmore was last seen in a Black GMC Acadia with Georgia tags.

There is no motive for the shooting at this time, police said. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

The incident began at around 10:45 a.m. Saturday, in the Dogwood Lakes subdivision in Hampton, a city about 40 miles south of Atlanta, Henry County officials said.

The Hampton Police Department is leading the investigation with the assistance of the Henry County Police Department, Henry County Sheriff's Department, Henry County Homeland Security and Henry County Crime Scene Unit.

