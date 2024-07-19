Former Marlins GM Kim Ng joins National Baseball Hall of Fame's board of directors

Kim Ng, the former general manager of the Miami Marlins, is taking on a new role, joining the National Baseball Hall of Fame's Board of Directors, the Hall of Fame announced on Friday. Ng became the first female general manager in MLB in 2020, spending three years with the Marlins before leaving the position last fall.

Kim Ng has been appointed to the Board of Directors for the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. https://t.co/OF4hbVGlvI pic.twitter.com/uV0xIr9tve — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) July 19, 2024

In a statement released by the Hall of Fame, board chairman Jane Forbes Clark welcomed Ng to Cooperstown, and welcomed her perspective in growing the game.

"As a trailblazing team officer and general manager, Kim’s vision has brought new perspective and ideas to the National Pastime, qualities that will serve the Hall of Fame well as we continue to enhance our mission," Clark said.

In the statement, Ng said it was an "honor" to join the nonprofit. "I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the institution that preserves and celebrates baseball," Ng said. "The Hall of Fame’s mission is something that is close to my heart, and I feel privileged to be able to give something back to the game that has given me so much."

Ng parted ways with the Marlins in October after three seasons with the team. Ng left the team after declining a mutual option on her contract, with reports that Miami planned to hire a president of baseball operations over her, and that Ng's discontent with the team was based in the franchise's plans for the front office.

Ng's position made her the highest-ranking female executives in men's professional sports in the U.S. Under her leadership, the Marlins made the playoffs in 2023, its first playoff appearance since winning the World Series in 2003.

Earlier this month, Ng also signed on as a senior advisor with Athletes Unlimited, where she will oversee the development of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League.

With her appointment, Ng becomes the 17th member of the board, which includes baseball heavyweights such as MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and legendary players like Ken Griffey Jr. and Cal Ripken Jr.