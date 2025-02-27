Former Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley appeals her dismissal over deadly fires

LOS ANGELES — Former Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley is appealing her dismissal, nearly a week after Mayor Karen Bass removed her from the top post in the wake of the devastating Palisades and Eaton fires.

Crowley sent a letter to the Los Angeles City Council on Thursday, informing them she is proceeding with an appeal of Bass' removal of her as fire chief.

According to the Los Angeles City Charter, the appeal would require the approval of two-thirds of the 15 city council members to overturn the firing.

In response, a spokesperson for Bass' office said in a statement, "Former Chief Crowley has the right to appeal her dismissal."

Bass removed Crowley from her position on Friday, saying firefighters were sent home instead of being used when the deadly fires broke out last month.

"We know that 1,000 firefighters that could have been on duty on the morning the fires broke out were instead sent home on Chief Crowley's watch," Bass said in a statement. "Furthermore, a necessary step to an investigation was the President of the Fire Commission telling Chief Crowley to do an after action report on the fires. The Chief refused. These require her removal."

Ronnie Villanueva, a retired LA Fire chief deputy of emergency operations, was appointed interim chief.

Crowley exercised her civil service rights to stay with the department at a lower rank with duties to be assigned by the new interim chief, according to the mayor's office.

The former chief said it was an "absolute honor to represent and lead the men and women of one of the greatest fire departments in the world."

"I am extremely proud of the work, sacrifice and dedication of our LAFD members, both sworn and civilian," she said in a statement on Saturday.

Crowley's dismissal as chief was met with criticism by Freddy Escobar, the president of the United Firefighters of Los Angeles City.

"Chief Crowley is a strong leader who has the respect of our firefighters and wasn't afraid to tell the truth," he said in a statement on Saturday. "She's being made a scapegoat from a devastating fire without the benefit of a full investigation into what actually happened."

Bass has faced tremendous pressure and questions surrounding her decision to attend an event in Ghana when the fires broke out on Jan. 7, despite days of warnings about the unprecedented weather event that drove the fires.

Crowley openly criticized Bass in a local TV interview on Jan. 10, saying Bass had failed the city, citing funding and staffing of the fire department.

Bass said she has not cut the fire department budget while in office.

At least 29 people died as multiple wildfires -- fueled by severe drought conditions and strong winds -- raged across Southern California in January.

The largest of the fires in Los Angeles County -- the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood -- began on Jan. 7 and spread to 23,707 acres. The fire remained active for 44 days. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The second largest of the fires -- the Eaton Fire, north of Pasadena -- also began on Jan. 7 and spread to 14,021 acres. It remained active for 44 days and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

ABC News' Mark Osborne, Nadine El-Bawab and Bonnie Mclean contributed to this report.

