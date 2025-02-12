Former longtime Illinois legislative leader Michael Madigan is convicted in corruption trial

CHICAGO — (AP) — A Chicago Democrat who once set much of Illinois' political agenda as the longest-serving legislative leader in U.S. history was convicted of conspiracy, bribery and wire fraud Wednesday in a split verdict in his high-profile corruption trial.

In a packed courtroom, jurors convicted former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan of 10 counts and acquitted him of seven in a bribery case that led to the downfall of a man who was nicknamed the "Velvet Hammer" for his forceful yet quiet leadership style. The jury could not reach a decision on six counts, including an overarching racketeering conspiracy charge, after deliberations that lasted more than 10 days.

Acting U.S. Attorney Morris Pasqual called it a “historic” conviction, ranking high among top public corruption cases tried in Chicago’s federal courthouse. He said that Illinois residents have a right to trust in their government

“Michael Madigan breached and violated that trust over and over again,” he said.

Madigan, who surprised even longtime political observers by taking the stand during the trial to strongly deny all wrongdoing, left the courthouse without addressing reporters after the verdict was announced. Television cameras followed the former speaker — flanked by his attorneys — as he walked outside into the falling snow.

Speaker for more than three decades and former leader of the Democratic Party of Illinois, Madigan was found guilty of conspiracy, bribery, wire fraud and other counts related to schemes involving the state’s largest utility, ComEd, and efforts to get a Chicago alderman a state board job. Jurors acquitted him or deadlocked on counts related to an apartment project, a parking lot in Chicago's Chinatown neighborhood and AT&T legislation.

Federal prosecutors have not determined whether they will seek a retrial on the deadlocked counts. A sentencing date hasn’t been set. Madigan, 82, could face significant prison time as the wire fraud counts alone carry a maximum penalty of 20 years, according to prosecutors. Madigan also faces related forfeiture proceedings.

The 23-count indictment accused Madigan of using his influence to pass legislation favorable to utility companies that doled out kickbacks, jobs and contracts to his loyalists. An attorney, Madigan was also accused of benefiting from private work that was illegally steered to his law firm.

“Time and again, Madigan abused the tremendous power he wielded,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Julia Schwartz during closing arguments.

In his testimony, the normally private Madigan told the court: “When people asked me for help, if possible, I tried to help them."

The trial, which began in October, featured more than 60 witnesses, including a congresswoman, business leaders and former state legislators. Prosecutors presented photographs, transcripts and recordings. The backbone of their case was hours of videos and phone calls secretly recorded by a onetime Chicago alderman turned FBI informant.

The trial was a glimpse into how Madigan, who famously didn’t use a cellphone or email, operated behind closed doors. The lines between his roles were often blurred. Madigan, who represented a district near Midway International Airport on Chicago’s southwest side, often had meetings at his downtown law office, whether they were for political or legal work. Elected officials or his political advisers met alongside business contacts.

On the stand, Madigan cast himself as a devoted public servant with a tough upbringing in a working-class Chicago neighborhood. But federal prosecutors during sometimes tense exchanges probed about his comments on the secret recordings, including one where he chuckled that some of his loyalists “made out like bandits.”

Madigan left political office in 2021 while under investigation and was indicted the following year.

Several of his family members attended the trial, including his daughter, Lisa Madigan, who served four terms as Illinois attorney general. She declined to seek reelection in 2018.

Much of the evidence had been previewed in open court. A sweeping investigation of public corruption in Illinois previously produced convictions of other elected officials and Madigan's former chief of staff.

Top state leaders said Wednesday's verdict was a reminder that corruption can’t be tolerated.

“The jury’s verdict closes a long, disturbing chapter in Illinois’ history,” said Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, a Democrat. “It’s a stark reminder that corruption, abuse of power and manipulation of public policy for personal gain can never be tolerated.”

First elected to the Legislature in 1970, Michael Madigan was the Illinois House speaker from 1983 to 2021, except for two years when Republicans were in control. He decided which legislation would be voted on, oversaw political mapmaking and controlled several campaign funds.

Standing trial alongside Madigan was longtime confidant Michael McClain, who prosecutors called Madigan's "mouthpiece." Jurors deadlocked on all of the counts McClain faced. McClain, a onetime state legislator and former lobbyist, was convicted last year with three others in a related case of a bribery conspiracy involving ComEd.

McClain’s attorneys deemed the deadlocked counts a win.

“He was an innocent man when he walked in,” attorney Patrick Cotter told reporters. “He’s walking out an innocent man.”

