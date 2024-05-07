Former Bengals WR Tyler Boyd reportedly lands with Titans on 1-year deal worth up to $4.5M

Wide receiver Tyler Boyd has been a free agent for quite awhile, but it appears that he's found a new home. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Boyd and the Tennessee Titans have agreed to a one-year deal.

Boyd, 29, was a second-round draft pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2016 NFL Draft, which is where he's spent every season of his career until now. Over eight seasons, he made 513 catches on 753 targets for 6,000 receiving yards and 31 touchdowns. He will now reunite with Brian Callahan, who has replaced Mike Vrabel as head coach after spending several years as the Bengals' offensive coordinator.

During his time in Cincinnati, Boyd weathered massive change in the organization and caught passes from two franchise quarterbacks under two different head coaches. The experience he gained from working with Andy Dalton and A.J. Green during his early years helped him enormously later on when Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, and Ja'Marr Chase came to town.

That's the experience the Titans may be counting on. While they already have talented receivers in Boyd, DeAndre Hopkins and new free agent addition Calvin Ridley, they will be catching passes from young quarterback Will Levis, who didn't exactly knock everyone's socks off in his rookie year. Throwing to experienced guys like Boyd, Hopkins and Ridley might help Levis grow into a more impressive quarterback, but that's a lot to ask from the guys who have to catch the ball.