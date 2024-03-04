Former AL MVP Josh Donaldson announces his retirement from baseball

Entry ramp to OK-11 Westbound at Exit 12B from I-244 Eastbound closed due to construction. Detour in operation - Mingo Rd off-ramp exit 13A, re-enter westbound I-244 to access SH-11.

