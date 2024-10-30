Florida teen with machete arrested for voter intimidation at polling place

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — An 18-year-old was arrested outside a Florida polling location Tuesday after police said he wielded a machete in order to intimidate voters.

Caleb James Williams faces charges of aggravated assaulted on a person 65 years of age or older and improper exhibition of a firearm or dangerous weapon.

In a press conference after the arrest, Neptune Beach Police Chief Michael J. Key said Williams "brandished a machete in an aggressive, threatening posture over his head" at two women, ages 71 and 54.

Williams was accompanied by seven other male teens, ages 16 and 17, who police said went to the Beaches Branch Library "to protest and antagonize the opposing political side."

"The group was there for no other reason but for ill intentions to cause a disturbance," Key said. "This is not an incident of solely a First Amendment protected right, but rather one where they were simply there to cause a ruckus."

None of the other teens currently face any charges, but Key said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

Duval County Democratic Party Chair Daniel Henry said in a statement the young men had been wielding flags bearing former President Donald Trump's name during the incident, and that the individuals they confronted were carrying signs in support of Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Henry described it as a "troubling act of intimidation" and thanked police for the swift response.

"Violence and intimidation have no place in our democratic process," Henry said. "The Duval County Democratic Party stands with those who seek to express their views peacefully and without fear of reprisal."

Key said he is "extremely proud" of police for their handling of the incident.

"Voting in our country is one of the most sacred and protected rights we have," he said. "Ensuring everyone's right to vote is crucial and it will not be impeded upon in Neptune Beach or Duval County."

He also expressed his anger at the incident, and emphasized how seriously police will take such incidents.

"I don't know if you can see the visceral anger I have, but I'm angry at this -- I'm extremely angry at this." Key said. "It is one thing to go up and exercise your First Amendment right, which we so dearly take as a sacred right to express. But again, the moment you move to violence, that goes out the window."

"To say I'm disturbed is an understatement. I'm mad that this happened in Neptune Beach," he added.

Police are in contact with Jerry Holland, the Duval County supervisor of elections, and Key said they are committed to protecting voters' safety at the polls.

"This is a safe location to vote, it was a safe location to vote today before this incident, and it will continue to remain a safe location to vote," he said.

