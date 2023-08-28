Florida fire rescue helicopter crashes into apartment complex, two dead

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — Two people were killed when a Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue helicopter crashed into a small apartment complex in Pompano Beach, Florida, on Monday morning, officials said.

Three people were on board the helicopter at the time, one of whom was killed, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. He was identified as Broward Sheriff's Office Capt. Terryson Jackson, 50, a 19-year veteran of the organization.

A second person died on the ground, the NTSB said.

Officials said earlier that two crew members on the helicopter and two civilians on the ground were taken to the hospital, and all were believed to be in fair condition.

The fire rescue helicopter was headed to a scene in North Lauderdale at the time of the crash, officials said.

Pompano Beach is about 40 miles north of Miami.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.