Flights resumed at Reagan airport in DC area after fire alarm in the tower halted all traffic

Flights in and out of Reagan National Airport in the Washington, D.C., area resumed around midday Monday after a morning fire alarm in the control tower halted all traffic.

The Federal Aviation Administration said flights into the airport continued to be delayed more than half an hour into midafternoon because of heavy traffic after flights were stopped between 10:45 a.m. and noon.

The FAA said there was no fire in the tower, but the agency did not say what triggered the alarm. The agency said the tower was fully operational again as of noon.

Reagan airport was the site of the nation's deadliest plane crash since 2001 when an Army helicopter collided with an American Airlines jet in the skies over the capital and killed all 67 people aboard both aircraft.

That crash, combined with a series of other crashes and close calls since then, have stoked fears about the safety of air travel.

