Five wounded, two critically, in Michigan shopping center shooting

LANSING, Mich. — Gunfire erupted early Sunday in the parking lot of a Michigan shopping center, leaving five people wounded, two critically, and several people detained for questioning, police said.

The shooting unfolded about 1 a.m. outside the Logan Square Shopping Center in Lansing, according to the Lansing Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a large crowd with multiple gunshot victims, police said.

The victims ranged in age from 16 to 26, police said. Two of the victims were taken to local hospitals in critical condition, according to police.

A motive for the shooting is under investigation. It was not immediately clear why a large crowd was gathered at the shopping center when the shooting occurred.

Due to the size of the crowd, Lansing police requested backup from several neighboring law enforcement agencies, officials said.

Police officials said several firearms were recovered at the scene and several people have been detained for questioning, but no arrests have been announced.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.