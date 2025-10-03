Firefighters battle large blaze at Chevron refinery in Southern California

(LOS ANGELES) -- Firefighters were battling a blaze at a Chevron refinery in Southern California late on Thursday, company and government officials said, after a massive fireball erupted at the facility.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze, which was burning in El Segundo, a city in Los Angeles County.

"All refinery personnel and contractors have been accounted for and there are no injuries," Allison Cook, a Chevron spokesperson, told ABC News.

Gov. Gavin Newsom was briefed on the fire, his office said.

"Our office is coordinating in real time with local and state agencies to protect the surrounding community and ensure public safety," the office said in a statement.

The sprawling refinery, which is located just south of Los Angeles International Airport, has its own fire department on site, according to its website. Chevron's firefighters were joined by emergency personnel from El Segundo and Manhattan Beach in responding to the "isolated" fire within the facility, the Chevron spokesperson said.

"No evacuation orders for area residents have been put in place by emergency response agencies monitoring the incident, and no exceedances have been detected by the facilities fence line monitoring system," the spokesperson said.

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass said she'd been briefed on the fire. She also said she'd spoken with Holly J. Mitchell, the supervisor who represents El Segundo.

"LAFD stands at the ready to assist with any mutual aid request. There is no known impact to LAX at this time," Bass said on social media. "We will continue to monitor this situation."

A 3-hour shelter-in-place order was issued for areas within the Tree Section of Manhattan Beach, according to Alert SouthBay. "Bring all people and pets indoors," the alert said. In an earlier social media post, the alert system said, "There is NO PUBLIC threat at this time and NO evacuation orders in place at this time."

The fire department in nearby Torrance, California, issued an alert, saying it was aware of the fire, but there was "no impact" to the city.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Naomi Vanderlip contributed to this report.

