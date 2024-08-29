Final predictions for every NFC team: Vikings, Cowboys, Eagles & more | Football 301

Subscribe to Football 301

Nate Tice and Matt Harmon join forces to preview every team in the NFC. For each team they discuss win totals, give a player to watch and try to predict why each team could under- or over-perform expectations this season.

The duo start with the loaded NFC North, as Matt pushes back on Nate's Sam Darnold hype, Nate loves the Chicago and Detroit defenses and both are very optimistic about the Green Bay offense.

Next up is the NFC West, as Nate continues his praise of the Arizona offense, both express optimism about the Seattle Seahawks and concern regarding San Francisco and Los Angeles.

For the NFC East, Matt is completely out on the Washington defense but likes the New York defense a lot, and both reluctantly take the over for the Dallas Cowboys and comfortably take the over for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Last up is the NFC South, where Carolina still has a long way to go, New Orleans is a mess, Tampa Bay is Nate's team of the summer and the Atlanta Falcons are probably being overrated.

(2:50) NFC North: Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions

(29:05) NFC West: Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers

(53:25) NFC East: Washington Commanders, New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles

(1:21:20) NFC South: Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons

